Government confirms festival of Brexit still planned as it announces project manager

Festival of Brexit Britain. Image: TNE/Martin Rowson. Archant

The government is pressing ahead with its plans for a 'festival of Brexit', despite calls for the plan to be shelved, in fear it will alienate Remain supporters.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The proposal is said to have been inspired by the 1851 Great Exhibition during Queen Victoria's reign, and also the post-war festival of Britain in 1951.

It was originally put forward by leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, who said that it would be a "huge celebration" of Britain leaving the EU.

The event, first announced by Theresa May, is expected to cost £120 million with the government now announcing that Dean Creamer will be the person in charge of the project. He was a delivery director for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The government had hoped that the celebrations would lead to a repeat of the boost the country gained from the 2012 London Olympics through construction, tourism and trade.

But there has been mooted reaction from the culture sector, with the Guardian reporting that many fear the event could alienate Remain voters.

You may also want to watch:

One museum executive told the newspaper: "A lot of museums are quite wary of the whole thing. There's also a sense that if it is a festival of Brexit then it turns into an ethical issue. Half of the audiences would be completely hostile to Brexit."

MORE: 'Festival of Brexit Britain' line-up revealed

In a response to a Freedom of Information request the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) confirmed it had established a "programme board" and it met "regularly" to discuss the event.

The news that the government is continuing with the plan has been met with disdain by anti-Brexit politicians.

Layla Moran, the Lib Dem MP, said the government were trying to "distract" the public.

She said: "I'm astounded that the government is going ahead with what is basically a Brexit festival despite everything that is going on. It is a complete waste of money at a time when funding cuts to our schools, hospitals and local services continue despite government announcements to the contrary.

"The Conservatives are trying to distract us with bread and circuses, but it won't work."

Best for Britain, a campaign group fighting Brexit, tweeted: "Imagine a festival so perverse, it celebrates the very thing that causes us to suffer - and in doing so, makes the problem even worse by wasting money where none need be".