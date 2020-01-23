Latest The New European

Feuding among the left distracts from the main fight

PUBLISHED: 10:19 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 23 January 2020

Democratic presidential hopefuls Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (L), former Vice President Joe Biden (C) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders participate of the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential hopefuls Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (L), former Vice President Joe Biden (C) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders participate of the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Archant

The fall out between American progressives will only help Trump, aruges BONNIE GREER.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

While most registered Democrats and just plain "We're voting Dem in November because we want to beat Trump" people are paraphrasing Martin Luther King Jr's speech at the 1963 March on Washington ("Impeached at last! Impeached at last! Thank God almighty Trump's impeached at last"), the progressives are at war. Again.

In 2016 it was over throwing in the towel, being pragmatic and going with Hillary, or staying true and sticking with Bernie, even though it was apparent that he was not going to get the nomination.

The die-hard Sanders people did not waver, even when the man himself came out in support of Clinton. There was that lump-in-the-throat moment when, on the convention floor, Sanders gave her his full-throated backing.

People like me cheered because we like happy endings, but the 'Bernie Bros' - its male and female divisions - were not pleased. I know some and they did not campaign for the nominee. One even voted for Trump.

Supporting Sanders and then heading out and voting for Trump was not politics but stamp-your-feet-on-the-floor cultism, something that we are not unused to here in the UK. So Trump was elected and it all came to pass as foretold.

Now, we are once again near the time of the Iowa caucuses - the first of the campaign and a significant moment in setting the tone for the contests to follow - and the progressives have erupted again. This time it is over a 'he said/she said' in regard to whether a woman can beat Trump. The media reported that Bernie Sanders had said to Elizabeth Warren - his left-wing rival for the Democratic nomination - back in 2018, that he did not see a woman at the top of the ticket as a winning proposition - the implication being that no woman would get down into the muck and mire that the president will create in what will pass for 2020's election campaign.

Sanders vehemently denied saying this. In fact, he pointed out, the statement on its face was absurd, since Clinton beat Trump in the popular vote by three million.

Warren stayed cool, even when a woman journalist asked her point blank, on a live televised debate in Iowa, if what Sanders was alleged to have said was true. She brushed it off until after the debate was over when she declined to shake Sanders' hand and was caught on a hot mic accusing him of calling her a liar on national TV.

Since then reports have emerged of various smear campaigns waged by Sanders supporters, workers and acolytes against Warren.

Sanders has stepped up to the plate and slapped down anyone involved with him doing anything of this kind. Yet some of his surrogates and supporters continue to brief against the senator from Massachusetts by saying that only the 'elite' support her and that 'ordinary people' do not.

Their defence for doing this is that many Sanders supporters believe that Warren is insufficiently deep in the trenches in the class war that they see is at the bottom of the major problems in American society.

That many Americans - maybe even most - do not see themselves vis-à-vis 'class' is irrelevant to their analysis. They also continue to 'Hillarize' Warren, reheating the criticisms they made against Sanders' 2016 opponent.

Before the televised Iowa debate, a Sanders supporter emailed the press with the message: "Goal: Take the high road." Now, the gloves are off.

The "we trusted you!" cries from some Sanders supporters in 2016, when Warren decided to endorse Clinton, can be sensed once again. There are reports of pro-Sanders Twitter accounts - no one knows how many are bots - calling Warren a "snake".

You may also want to watch:

This term of abuse harks back to the Taylor Swift-Kim Kardashian online throwdown of 2016. But, of course, the stakes are much, much higher than that, and the timing of this falling-out amongst the progressives is important.

While Iowa is not representative of the demographic of the United States (it is 90.6% white, for instance, a much higher proportion than the country at large), the state and its caucuses matter.

This is because it provides the first measure of electability. Barack Obama, a young, relatively unknown, African American senator, came out of the 2008 one the winner. Unfancied outsider Donald Trump came a close second to Ted Cruz in 2016. The caucuses is a strong indicator of how a candidate will fare.

The procedure itself is unusual. What you have to do is persuade a room full of people to vote for you. And then they stand up and say that they will. This encourages candidates to pound the streets, buttonhole potential supporters everywhere and anywhere they can.

As the fateful day for the caucuses of February 3 approaches, both Warren and Sanders - and their other Democrat rivals - are doing just this. Yet the question remains, will the progressive left be able to get itself together and achieve its first stage goal - not beating Trump, but Joe Biden, the Democrats more centrist candidate.

Meanwhile, Biden himself carries on - a 100% old-school retail politician. The guy shakes hands in diners; he travels in a big, loud battle bus; he kisses babies; talks about music on "record players"; makes gaffes; gets into verbal fights with the public at town halls. The entire thing.

His campaign ad is effective: it shows Trump saying "Biden" over and over and over and in many circumstances. Anyone with ears to hear and eyes to see knows that Uncle Joe lives rent-free in Donnie's head. This is good enough for many Dems. It means that maybe they can end the 'Orange Reign'.

But for many progressives, the fact that Trump may actually fear Biden, is not enough. They want 'something else' to prevail. Another 'system' to come into being. This can take up a great deal of time and explanation on the doorstep.

How do you explain the 'Green New Deal' when most folks are concerned about their health coverage?

The fact is that most Americans do not generally see themselves in a 'class' way. They do not, for the most part, respond to class issues. Americans are culture-orientated: ethnicity; gender; guns, etc. For many Americans, wage inequality has more to do with who you work for then the evils of capitalism. And this could make Sanders' perceived 'woman problem' and his contretemps with Warren fatal. Because women are the base of the Democratic Party.

This week begins the impeachment trial in the well of the Senate of the United States of the nation's 45th president. The chief justice of the Supreme Court is presiding. As much as Trump and his supporters want to reduce it to a circus, the proceedings are serious and solemn.

Senator Kamala Harris, herself a candidate for the Democratic nomination until dropping out last month, made an address to the chamber dressed in a "suffragette" white jacket. This is the mindset now of a typical woman of the Democratic Party. This is how we think.

Meanwhile there is Trump, the ultimate wild-card uber male, untethered and unbound, locked and loaded on his phone, tweeting out.

But unless Sanders can effectively erase the stench of the 'Bernie Bros', unless he can somehow deploy the women who support him to step up and appeal to the rest of us, his result will be the same as it was in 2016.

Warren, too, must demonstrate that she is not the candidate of the well-educated and well-heeled, no matter what her politics say.

They can fight amongst themselves, but most Dems just want something very simple: to send the impeached Donald John Trump to Florida.

For good.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Labour has become a death-wish cult or a political madhouse

(L-R) British Labour leadership candidates, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Jess Phillips, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy and Keir Starmer gesture on the podium prior to setting out their vision for the party during the Leader hustings event in Liverpool, north west England on January 18, 2020. - Five MPs formally have entered the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, and rebuild their movement after last month's disastrous election. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: John Bercow peerage row provides a useful distraction

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

What is the real nature of the crisis Australia and the world faces?

HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUE: A firefighter hosing down trees and flying embers in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in New South Wales. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Feuding among the left distracts from the main fight

Democratic presidential hopefuls Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (L), former Vice President Joe Biden (C) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders participate of the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

How Donald Trump will get away with the crime of the century

US President Donald Trump arrives at Zurich International Airport on January 21, 2020, as he prepares to travel to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: The curse facing HS2

A HS2 sign near the village of South Heath in Buckinghamshire. Six regional bosses of a UK business organisation have urged the Government to build HS2 in full, amid a Government-commissioned review which could lead to all or part of the high-speed rail network being scrapped. Photo: Steve Parsons / PA

MPs reverse changes made by Lords to Brexit bill - including protections for child refugees

Boris Johnson stands in front of cabinet ministers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Nigel Farage could appear on I'm A Celebrity after Brexit

Nigel Farage appears on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Jess Phillips backs Scottish Labour MP in bid to become deputy leader

Ian Murray, who is standing to be Labour's deputy leader Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive/PA Images

Home Office ministers deny Extinction Rebellion is considered an 'extremist group'

Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

STAGE REVIEW: Coming Clean - A play showing its age

Stanton Plummer-Cambridge as Greg, Jonah Rzeskiewicz as Robert & Lee Knight as Tony in Coming Clean. Photograph: Ali Wright.

Von der Leyen warns shift away from EU rules will limit UK single market access

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Davos. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

UK facing constitutional crisis over Brexit bill, SNP Westminster leader says

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show (Pic: BBC)

GMB union announce it is backing Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy speaks to delegates at Labour Party conference. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Getty/TNE.

Petition calls for Remain-backing Scotland to keep European flags at Holyrood

Pro-European protestors outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Government defeated a fourth of time in the House of Lords over Brexit bill

The House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Cabinet will mark Brexit day by visiting the north of England

Boris Johnson holds his a cabinet meeting. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA.

Jess Phillips drops out of the Labour leadership race

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Getty/TNE.

Thornberry defiant on Labour leadership hopes as she fights to stay in race

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Businesses warn they still do not have enough Brexit certainty

Prime minister Boris Johnson, chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

Working class roots are not all that matters to voters, says Jess Phillips

British Labour Party politician Jess Phillips. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Put David Miliband in charge, urges Sir Patrick Stewart

David Miliband speaking at a United Voices Rally. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Brexit trade talks may not start until March, says Brussels

European flags wave in front of the Berlaymont building - European Commission (EC) headquarter - in Brussels, Belgium (Photo by Michele Spatari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Laurence Fox slammed for claiming 'woke people' are the racists

Actor Laurence Fox speaks to Julia Hartley-Brewer. Photograph: TalkRadio.

40,000 sign new petition to save UK's membership of the Erasmus+ scheme

Together for the final say march for a Peoples Vote on 19th October 2019 in London, United Kingdom. On this day parliament will be sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1980s, as time runs out before the PM is supposed to ask the EU for a three month extension by law under the Benn Act. With less than two weeks until the UK is supposed to be leaving the European Union, the final result still hangs in the balance and protesters gathered in their hundreds of thousands to make political leaders take notice and to give the British public a vote on the final Brexit deal, with the aim to revoke Article 50. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Tony Hall, director general at BBC, to step down this summer

BBC Director General Tony Hall arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA.

Fianna Fail leader urges caution as poll puts party 12 points ahead

Michael Martin, leader of Fianna Fail, speaks to the media, with party colleague, Michael McGrath, TD, (left) in Dublin after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed Ireland's general election. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA.

WILL SELF: Why I remain a Brexit agnostic

Demonstrators hold placards and EU flags as they take part in a march against Brexit. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP).

The film pioneer that history almost forgot

The early French cinematographer Georges Melies playing the role of a magician with a female assistant. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

What Britain can learn from Ireland

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who Bonnie Greer describes as 'formidable'. Picture: ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images

The clues to a Lib Dem recovery lie in a close look at their election results

Former Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson on election night. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Where Aussie rock rules - a journey through Sydney's musical history

AC/DC at Shepperton Studios in 1976. Picture: Martyn Goddard/Corbis via Getty Images.

Forza Fed: Remembering Italy's daring director Fellini

Director Federico Fellini behind the scenes of the United Artist movie

A tale of two clubs - the history behind AC Milan and Inter

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 14: Fans of AC Milan show their support during the Serie A match between FC Inter and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 14, 2010 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Remembering Terry-Thomas - Britain's favourite rotter

English actor-comedian Terry-Thomas, real name Thomas Terry Hoar-Stevens, demonstrates how an exhausted husband slaves late into the night, to keep his wife in idleness and luxury. Picture: Bert Hardy/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Podcast: What's wrong with Big Ben bing bong, ping pong?

Get our free, weekly podcast from The New European every Friday morning.

The worse things get the sooner we will rejoin the EU

Issue 177 of The New European asked what next for the pro-European movement?

Jess Phillips says Labour must tell voters 'the truth' on big issues of the day

Jess Phillips is running to be Labour leader. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

MANDRAKE: Tory donors flee to Cyprus to retain links to the EU

Sir James Dyson pictured with the former chancellor George Osborne. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Most Read

A Brexit Party MEP just complained that leaving the EU leaves UK with no representation

Brexit Party MEP June Mummery. Photograph: Stuart Anderson/Archant.

John Bercow claims Remain could have stopped Brexit in October if politicians had worked together

Former speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Pro-Brexit Tory minister says it’s ‘essential’ free movement is protected

Nigel Adams speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

Remainer takes apart the Brexit celebrations in just 90 seconds

Remaniacs podcast host Alex Andreou. Photograph: talkRADIO.

Wetherspoon’s to cut price of drinks from Brexit day claiming it will help friendship with EU

Tim Martin, Chairman of JD Wetherspoon with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London. Photo: Henry Nicholls / PA

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.