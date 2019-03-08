Video

Fiona Bruce apologises for 'mishearing' Question Time comments made about Vote Leave

Fiona Bruce on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Presenter Fiona Bruce has finally apologised for making a misleading claim about Vote Leave on Question Time.

A young audience member on BBC Question Time points out the allegations of wrongdoing in the Vote Leave campaign (left) but host Fiona Bruce dismissed them (right). Photograph: BBC. A young audience member on BBC Question Time points out the allegations of wrongdoing in the Vote Leave campaign (left) but host Fiona Bruce dismissed them (right). Photograph: BBC.

The presenter acknowledged that she had made a mistake by dismissing comments from a young audience member when she suggested Vote Leave had not broken the law.

Bruce was widely condemned by social media users for making the comments on the show hours before a story revealed Met Police had passed documents to the prosection service which could lead with a criminal case against the organisation.

She told the young audience member: "I'm not entirely sure you're right about that".

The presenter continued: "No criminal charges were brought against them", again referring to the wrong campaign, before Brexiteer panellist Isabel Oakeshott went on to exonerate both Leave campaigns.

Speaking on last night's show, presenter Bruce apologised.

She said: "I just want to say, because I think it's important, that last week I misheard a question and gave the impression that Vote Leave has not broken electoral law during the EU referendum.

"That should have been picked up.

"In fact, it was fined £61,000 by the electoral commission and of course Leave.EU was also fined for electoral offences.

"So I just want to make that clear."

In a statement from the BBC, the corporation said: "The presenter misheard a reference from a member of the audience who said that Vote Leave "is accused of breaking electoral law" and gave the impression that this was not correct.

"In fact, Vote Leave was fined £61,000 by the Electoral Commission and a police investigation into its activities during the EU referendum campaign is still active.

"Leave.EU, to which the presenter was in fact referring, was also fined for electoral offences."