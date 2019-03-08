Fiona Bruce apologises for 'mishearing' Question Time comments made about Vote Leave
PUBLISHED: 10:30 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 08 November 2019
Archant
Presenter Fiona Bruce has finally apologised for making a misleading claim about Vote Leave on Question Time.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
The presenter acknowledged that she had made a mistake by dismissing comments from a young audience member when she suggested Vote Leave had not broken the law.
Bruce was widely condemned by social media users for making the comments on the show hours before a story revealed Met Police had passed documents to the prosection service which could lead with a criminal case against the organisation.
She told the young audience member: "I'm not entirely sure you're right about that".
The presenter continued: "No criminal charges were brought against them", again referring to the wrong campaign, before Brexiteer panellist Isabel Oakeshott went on to exonerate both Leave campaigns.
Speaking on last night's show, presenter Bruce apologised.
She said: "I just want to say, because I think it's important, that last week I misheard a question and gave the impression that Vote Leave has not broken electoral law during the EU referendum.
"That should have been picked up.
MORE: Question Time host wrongly clears Vote Leave of law breaking allegations
"In fact, it was fined £61,000 by the electoral commission and of course Leave.EU was also fined for electoral offences.
"So I just want to make that clear."
In a statement from the BBC, the corporation said: "The presenter misheard a reference from a member of the audience who said that Vote Leave "is accused of breaking electoral law" and gave the impression that this was not correct.
"In fact, Vote Leave was fined £61,000 by the Electoral Commission and a police investigation into its activities during the EU referendum campaign is still active.
"Leave.EU, to which the presenter was in fact referring, was also fined for electoral offences."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter