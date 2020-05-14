Who’s on BBC Question Time tonight?

The easing of lockdown is likely to cause a fiery debate on tonight’s Question Time.

The panellists meet again in the week that Boris Johnson allowed people to take unlimited exercise, see one family or friend in an open space, and encouraged people to go back to work.

On the panel tonight a Tory minister, a Labour frontbencher, a union boss, an outspoken Brexiteer and an expert in public health.

The panel includes:

Stephen Barclay

Conservative MP, Chief Secretary to the Treasury and former Brexit secretary.

Bridget Phillipson

Labour MP, Remain campaigner, and Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Mick Cash

General secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) - a trade union.

Luke Johnson

Former chairman of Pizza Express, Royal Society of Arts and Channel 4. Last month the Brexiteer branded the coronavirus ‘Project Fear 2.0’ and called for the lockdown to end.

Devi Sridhar

Professor at University of Edinburgh where she is chair of Global Public Health.

• Question Time airs at 10.45pm on Thursday on BBC One and at 11.25pm on BBC One Northern Ireland.