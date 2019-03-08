Fiona Bruce wants Dominic Cummings to appear on Question Time

Dominic Cummings, a senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Fiona Bruce has suggested she would like to get Boris Johnson's top advisor Dominic Cummings on Question Time.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Bruce, who took over the job from David Dimbleby at the start of the year, said that Brexit remains the key issue that works up the studio audience.

But she added that it could be the "dialogue of the deaf".

She said: "On Question Time I've noticed great anger from the audience.

"When we discuss Brexit, emotions range from white-hot fury to cold, grey apathy.

You may also want to watch:

"As soon as we move off Brexit, debate is much more nuanced and considered."

In her search for a truthful answer about Brexit, Fiona Bruce suggested she would like to see Dominic Cummings appear on the programme.

"I would ask Dominic Cummings - what's the plan?" she told Radio Times.

"I don't know if he has one. Is this how he and Boris thought it would all pan out?"

Despite branding it all "madness", Bruce said she found the subject of Brexit "riveting".

She said: "So much of Brexit has come bogged down in process, and some people love to get right down into the weeds of all that. But that way lies madness."