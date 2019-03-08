First Dates' Fred said he was made to feel 'like a second-class citizen' by Home Office

First Dates' Fred Sirieix. Photograph: Channel 4. Archant

First Dates maitre'd Fred Sirieix said he was made to feel like a 'second-class citizen' as he applied for settled status in the UK.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Channel 4 star, who grew up in Limoges, France, complained that he was asked for proof of residence in the country for five years - despite the fact the UK has been his home for 27.

Sirieix revealed his being asked was a mistake and he has been ultimately granted settled status, but has branded the immigration process a disturbing waste off time.

He also blamed the "Brexit shambles" for the complications.

The TV star wrote on Twitter: "As small as this may seem to some, the whole thing was deeply upsetting and unsettling. I could not find proofs of residency last night and woke up at 4am to check.

You may also want to watch:

"After all these years in the UK it is so wrong to make people feel like second-class citizens."

After being asked for details about his status in the UK, the issue was resolved, with Sirieix being confirmed as settled.

He continued: "How unnecessary and a total waste of time #settledstatus SO SO SO WRONG."

MORE: Home Office slammed for denying settled status to Polish chef who has lived in UK for 15 years

MORE: 'The Home Office put our marriage on hold' - The ordeal of obtaining a UK spouse visa

MORE: EU citizens' rights hang by a thread if Priti Patel ends freedom of movement overnight

Sirieix has been an outspoken critic of Brexit on social media.