Pro-Brexit group says they now find themselves in agreement with Gina Miller

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice had the good grace to congratulate Gina Miller on her Supreme Court victory over Boris Johnson. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A pro-Brexit group said they have found themselves agreeing with Gina Miller over Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Fishing for Leave, a spin-off of the Leave Means Leave campaign, tweeted that they had "never thought we'd agree with Gina Miller".

They said that they were in agreement Johnson's deal was "basically the May deal" - and was just as "dire" in what it proposed.

The anti-Brexit campaigner had been discussing the deal with a "brilliant lawyer" who pointed out that it was "the May deal with about six changes" to the political declaration.

MORE: SNP MP slams Boris Johnson's deal - and warns votes for it won't 'get Brexit done'

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Public would rather cancel Brexit than accept Boris Johnson's Brexit deal - Poll

She said that "if the Benn act is akin to the surrender act" then Boris Johnson's deal is a "self-imposed knee capping".

In response Fishing for Leave said: "Never thought we'd agree @thatginamiller but correct".

They added: "Nothing has changed".

It follows Brexiteer Nigel Farage complaining that the Brexit extension could be taken away - a measure he saw as more favourable than leaving on Johnson's deal.