Foals: We hope our fans aren't Brexiteers

Foals during the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019. Photograph: Ian West/PA. PA

British band Foals have joked that they hope their fans aren't Brexiteers because of their liberal stance.

Speaking ahead of the Mercury Prize 2019 awards at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith the band wore Extinction Rebellion stickers and shared their support for the climate activists.

They have called on musicians to unite in the environmental fight - a message they believed that everyone should be united on - and unveiled their own banner proclaiming "no music on a dead planet" ahead of the ceremony.

Guitarist Jimmy Smith said that "everyone can kind of unite over the environmental issues."

"The more bands that do it, we'll have a coming together and have more force.

"With people like Extinction Rebellion - it's a force for good.

"It's better than fractured, people saying random things all over the place, as it's been in the past."

He added that the band steered clear of directly addressing current affairs because "politically it can be a bit dicey, if you come out with your political views" but admits to posting an anti-Brexit message on Instagram and receiving "loads of hate".

Drummer Jack Bevan said they were both opposed to Brexit and had hoped that fans shared their outlook.

"I don't think we have any pro-Brexit fans.

"We're pretty liberal so it's nice to feel that our fans might have a similar outlook on life."

But he added: "You're entitled to your own opinion, as long as you don't put it on my Instagram."

The band has been making music since 2005, and has evolved with changing musical tastes since their indie-influenced debut.

They were up against a diverse range of artists for the £25,000 Mercury Prize, which has a number of rappers facing established rock outfits.