Government lawyers tried to stop Dominic Cummings being named in employment tribunal case

Dominic Cummings outside his London home. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Dominic Cummings will be named as a respondent in an employment tribunal case made by a former aide to ex-chancellor Sajid Javid - despite attempts by government lawyers to remove him.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Barristers for Sonia Khan - who was fired by the prime minister’s chief adviser last year and escorted out of Downing Street by police officers - are said to have successfully argued that Cummings’ behaviour is pivotal to her case.

The Guardian said government solicitors attempted to argue that his name should be removed and replaced with that of the Cabinet Office in Khan’s claims of sex discrimination and unfair dismissal.

You may also want to watch:

At an employment tribunal hearing in central London, the paper said it was ruled that the Cabinet Office could be added as a respondent but that Cummings’ name would also remain.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

It is understood to be standard government practice to ask for the employing department to be named as respondent in litigation rather than individual employees.

A five-day hearing is scheduled for December, at which Cummings is expected to be summoned as a witness.

A government spokeswoman said: “We don’t comment on ongoing legal matters.”