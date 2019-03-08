Video

'Boris Johnson is amoral and unfit for the job' says former aide

Photo: LBC Archant

A former aide for the prime minister has said Boris Johnson is not fit for the job, is amoral, and cannot be trusted on anything.

Speaking to LBC Radio's James O'Brien, the former Conservative MP Nick Boles said: "I think [Johnson] is totally unfit and unqualified to be prime minister.

"Boris has qualities. He has likeability, he's quite fun to be around. I happen to think that he was a good candidate and even a pretty good mayor of London, because it's not frankly a job that has enormous responsibilities," he said.

Boles added: "He's an entirely amoral figure.

"And while you're basically Comedian-in-Chief as Mayor of London, maybe that's ok. But it's really not ok when you are leading the nation through one of its most difficult periods."

Nick Boles severed as an MP for Grantham and Stamford in Lincolnshire between 2010 and 2019, when he resigned from the party in a row over Brexit.

"The reality is we can't rely on anything he says.

"Nigel Farage has just stood down half of the Brexit Party candidates based on a promise that Boris Johnson supposedly gave in a video about not extending the transition.

"Now we, all of us, have to hope that Boris Johnson is going to betray Nigel Farage just like he's betrayed everybody else in his life."