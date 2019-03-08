Video

'You created this mess, you fix it!' - French politician slams Boris Johnson on Brexit

Nathalie Loiseau, the former French minister European Affairs. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

A former minister within Emmanuel Macron's government has bluntly told the UK that it caused the Brexit mess and that it must fix it.

MEP Nathalie Loiseau was appearing on BBC Radio 5's Emma Barnett radio programme when she called on the UK to bring a palatable solution to the table rather than saying what it is against.

She told the radio presenter: "Let us be frank - you created a problem, you fix it.

"We did not create the problem of Brexit, we didn't tell the UK to leave."

When Barnett explained the importance of a deal between the UK and the EU, Loiseau pointed out that it was why the withdrawal agreement was struck.

"That's the reason why we worked on the withdrawal agreement but you do want to work with us, you do want to have trade with us, you do need us for security.

"You have to fix the problem. You are the ones, or Boris Johnson is, saying you don't like the withdrawal agreement."

And she refuted suggestions that the EU should be the ones to blink first as the UK heads towards a no-deal Brexit.

"Please bring the [a proposal] to the table. What have you been doing for the past three years?

"I'm sorry to say that but the previous prime minister was not able to pass a withdrawal agreement she repeatedly said she would be able to pass in the Commons. We were not the ones in power in London, she failed.

"She did not provide a new solution, she repeatedly said, 'I'm going there again and it shall pass'."

She continued: "Now Boris Johnson says, 'I'm not willing to come until the EU27 change their minds.'

"But we will not change what we believe in - it's a matter of conviction. This is serious, it is not poker, we are not playing cards."

Previously Loiseau reminded the UK that it could still revoke Article 50.

"Britain could still cancel Brexit and stay in the European Union on the same terms it currently enjoys", she said.