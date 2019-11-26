Latest The New European
Video

Former Tory speechwriter says he cannot support 'racist, Islamophobic' Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 16:51 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 26 November 2019

Ex-Conservative speechwriter Ian Birrell told James Brokenshire he “could not back Boris Johnson” because he has “played with Islamophobic tropes” and “expressed racist language” in his writing. Photos: BBC

Ex-Conservative speechwriter Ian Birrell told James Brokenshire he "could not back Boris Johnson" because he has "played with Islamophobic tropes" and "expressed racist language" in his writing. Photos: BBC

Archant

A former speechwriter for the Conservative Party and its prime ministers has hit out against the current state of the party, challenging the former secretary of housing on his support of a 'racist, Islamophobic' party leader.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Ian Birrell was speaking on Politics Live when he challenged James Brokenshire on his views.

Birrell said: "It's the most depressing election of my lifetime, that we have people who are so blinkered by their tribal loyalties that they are defending the indefensible. We're seeing it in the Labour party and we're seeing it now with the Conservative Party.

"James [Brokenshire] keeps sounding like a speak your weight machine saying that he is very anti-racism, et cetera and what a noble person he is which is great.

"But you know, speaking as someone who was a former prime minister's speechwriter in your party I could not back Boris Johnson because of what he has said on these issues."

Birrell continued: "He has played with Islamophobic tropes, he has expressed racist language, he has also been homophobic in his writing and if we want to look at other stuff, denied human links with climate change.

"How can you say you're a passionate anti-racism campaigner and back a prime minister who has said these things, these completely unacceptable words to use? It's not satirical to be using these sorts of tropes, it's not acceptable. Why do you defend it?"

Brokenshire looked flustered and stumbled through his response, saying: "The prime minister has apologised and recognised where there have been words that have been taken in ways and have upset in ways that he would not want to have caused.

"Bear in mind the British Muslims who have been promoted to the cabinet, to ministers, to the inclusive nature of the politics that I believe I stand for."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Former Tory speechwriter says he cannot support 'racist, Islamophobic' Boris Johnson

Ex-Conservative speechwriter Ian Birrell told James Brokenshire he “could not back Boris Johnson” because he has “played with Islamophobic tropes” and “expressed racist language” in his writing. Photos: BBC

Ex-EU ambassador warns the worst is yet to come for Boris Johnson's Brexit

Former UK permanent representative to the EU Sir Ivan Rogers, shown here in 2017, says that the worst is yet to come for Boris Johnson's Brexit. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

Stalin's daughter: The story behind a stunning defection

(Original Caption) Say Cheese. New York: Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of the late Russian dictator, Josef Stalin, smiles for photographers at her press conference here April 26.

Sydney and the Old Girl stage review

Miriam Margolyes and Mark Hadfield in Sydney & the Old Girl. Photo: Pete Le May

Lib Dems 'scale back' ambitions to focus on unseating Tories in marginal seats

Liberal Democrat candidate Chuka Umunna out canvassing whilst on the General Election campaign trail in Watford. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday November 25, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Brexit Party drops out of TV leaders' debate claiming broadcaster is unfair

Nigel Farages party claimed they stepped back out of concern that the broadcaster will not conduct the debate in a fair and objective way. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Brexit Party MEP makes himself laughing stock in EU parliament challenge

Robert Rowland attempted to challenge Molly Scott-Cato in EU parliament, to his immediate regret. Picture: EU Parliament

Bulldozer brought to Boris Johnson's constituency for PM to fulfil his Heathrow vow

Boris Johnson has been given the chance to make good on his word and lay in front of a bulldozer in opposition to the Heathrow expansion in his constituency. Photo: Twitter

Whither 'woke': What does the future hold for word that became a weapon?

TOPSHOT - Demonstrators from the Black Lives Matter movement march through central London on July 10, 2016, during a demonstration against the killing of black men by police in the US. Police arrested scores of people in demonstrations overnight Saturday to Sunday in several US cities, as racial tensions simmer over the killing of black men by police. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

'We probably didn't need to go full-on revoke': Lib Dem source

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

YouGov polls show Labour 'resisting Tory challenge' in Wales

Labour activists and voters have been encouraged by new polling which shows Labour taking a six-point lead over the Conservative Party in Wales. Welsh Labour Leader Mark Drakeford AM. Photo: Ben Birchall / PM

Led By Donkeys reveal brilliant campaign reminder about Jacob Rees-Mogg 'while he hides'

Led by Donkeys campaigners have unveiled a brilliant new campaign to remind the public of Jacob Rees-Mogg, while the Tory MP hides from the public eye. Photo: Twitter

'It was advisory' - Andy Murray points out EU referendum wasn't binding

The Scottish tennis legend Andy Murray has said that the Brexit referendum shouldn’t be binding and added he expects a second vote on Scottish independence. Photos: PA

Child poverty would reach record highs under Tory government, says think tank

Child poverty could soar to 34% under a Tory government, a think tank has predicted. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images

Former deputy PM slams leave lies as he says Brexit will permanently ruin the UK

Lord Heseltine has lambasted Brexit yet again calling for a second referendum with the former depuity PM saying he cannot support people who are going to make the country “poorer and less influential”. Photos: ITV

'It will destabilise Northern Ireland' - Chief DUP whip slams Johnson's Brexit deal

The chief DUP whip has pulled apart Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, stating that there isn’t a single party in Northen Ireland that supports the deal. Photo: Liam McBurney / PA

The plot hatched in Connecticut to dethrone Donald Trump

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump leaves after a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House October 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited over 200 Hispanic business, community, and faith leaders, and guests from across the country to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Stormzy and Akala among ten musicians who sign letter endorsing Jeremy Corbyn

Stormzy and Akala among ten musicians who sign letter endorsing Jeremy Corbyn. Photos: PA

Watch what happened when anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray confronted Dominic Cummings... again!

Steve Bray confronted Dominic Cummings in London... again. Photo: Twitter

Boris Johnson's Brexit day would be a dark day for women

Campaigners fighting for a People's Vote. Photograph: Mary Honeyball/Twitter.

Matt Hancock video tweet is dubbed with Hannibal Lecter and it's hilarious

Matt Hancock's friendly face gets a lot more ominous when he's dubbed with Hannibal Lecter dialogue, one Twitter user has proved. Picture: Matt Hancock

Coldplay's Chris Martin says he will vote for the Lib Dems

'They were all yellow': Chris Martin has said that he will “probably” vote for Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats in the general election. Photo: dominic Lipinski / PA

Green Party supporters backing Labour or Lib Dem candidates could stop Boris Johnson win, claims Gina Miller

The business owner and activist who took the government to court over its authority to implement Brexit without parliamentary approval has warned talk of a Tory landslide is premature. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA

Surge in last-minute applications to register to vote ahead of Tuesday's deadline

Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Jo Siwnson, and Boris Johnson on a Question Time leaders special. Photograph: BBC.

Brexit Party candidate called for Muslims to lose UK citizenship

Social media posts by a candidate for the Brexit Party have been revealed by an anti-hate group who say the candidate has been stoking hostility to immigrants. Photo: Archant

Tory incumbent 'can't personally do anything about' child poverty in his seat

Conservative Gordon Henderson, who is contesting a seat he has held for nine years, said he

Former Conservative MP tells Dominic Raab's constituents to vote Lib Dem

Dominic Raab has been criticised by the last Conservative MP to hold his seat, who said Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal “is a really damaging threat which must not go unchallenged”. Pictured, Dominic Raab and Andy McDonald. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Councillor offers 'free fish and chips' for Brexit Party win

A town councillor has offered free fish and chips if the Brexit Party win seats. Picture: Getty Images

Tory hopeful caught 'blatantly' staging door-knock interview with friend in fake news scandal

A Conservative candidate has been caught on video setting up a fake interview with a friend who was made to appear as a genuine constituent. Photos: Mail Plus

Brexit Party candidate claims 'no-one would lose sleep if we disappear'

Harry Boparai previously appeared on television questioning David Cameron during the EU referendum campaign. Photograph: ITV.

Watch Boris Johnson's shambolic reply when quizzed on Tories' 'factcheck' Twitter

Boris Johnson gave a shambolic reply when he was asked about the Conservative party being trusted after its press office rebranded its Twitter account to resemble an independent fact-checking service.

'Don't trust people who do that' - Web inventor slams Tories for misinformation campaign

The inventor of the World Wide Web, sir Tim Berners-Lee has criticised the Conservative party for spreading misinformation during the general election campaign. Photo: PA

Polling expert warns Remainers must unite behind Jeremy Corbyn to stop Boris Johnson

Polling expert John Curtice said pro-Remain voters must support Jeremy Corbyn in order to stop Boris Johnson's lead in the polls. Photos: PA

Rylan hits back at critics after he was unveiled as anchor for Channel 4's election night

Rylan Clark-Neal will host Channel 4's election night coverage. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Could Brexit Party Michelle Dewberry split the pro-Brexit vote?

Former apprentice star and Brexit party parliamentary candidate for Hull, Michelle Dewberry. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The Teesside town holding its own among musical rivals

Stockton's Sound it Out Records. Photo: Getty Images

The media is giving the Tories an easy ride

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire.

Labour could lose all but one seat in Scotland, poll suggests

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon takes pictures with supporters during a visit to Craig Boyd Hairdressing in Leven, Fife. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Could compulsory voting help to stabilise Britain?

Could UK politics learn something about strengthening the 'quiet centre' from Australia's compulsorary voting system? Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

DUP could support a Labour government in the event of a hung parliament, says Foster

Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP at party headquarters in east Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Most Read

Nicky Morgan laughed at as presenters slam 50,000 more nurses Tory manifesto ‘deceit’

Nicky Morgan was grilled over her government's claim to provide the NHS with 50,000 more nurses after it emerged the figure includes19,000 nurses already employed. Photo: ITV

Police force campaigner to remove ‘bollocks to Brexit’ sticker from car

The police officer initially wanted them to remove the 'bollocks to Brexit' stickers while pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M25, claims Peter Cook. Picture: Peter Cook

Brexit Party MEP makes himself laughing stock in EU parliament challenge

Robert Rowland attempted to challenge Molly Scott-Cato in EU parliament, to his immediate regret. Picture: EU Parliament

Tory hopeful caught ‘blatantly’ staging door-knock interview with friend in fake news scandal

A Conservative candidate has been caught on video setting up a fake interview with a friend who was made to appear as a genuine constituent. Photos: Mail Plus

Led By Donkeys reveal brilliant campaign reminder about Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘while he hides’

Led by Donkeys campaigners have unveiled a brilliant new campaign to remind the public of Jacob Rees-Mogg, while the Tory MP hides from the public eye. Photo: Twitter

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.