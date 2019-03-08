Clinton: Brexit will 'consign one of the greatest nations to a smaller role'

Former US President Bill Clinton. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

A former US president has said that Brexit will involve 'consigning one of the greatest nations in human history to a smaller role'.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bill Clinton said that Brexit had "not been thought through" by the Brexiteers, and that he continues to be "worried" about the outcome for the UK.

He was speaking in New York when he was asked by Irish broadcaster RTÉ for his thoughts on the matter.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Those who want a hard Brexit are portraying it as the liberation of the United Kingdom but if you look at the population trends and the wealth and productivity trends, they could be consigning one of the greatest nations in human history to a smaller role just so the people who have historically been in control can stay there. I think psychologically they haven't thought this through."

He said that "the British have much to bring to the EU, to bring to international order, they have much to bring in the fight against terrorism and it all has to be done in a cooperative atmosphere."

He added that he hoped it would not "boomerang" for the British.

Talking about Brexit's impact on Northern Ireland, he said "the rest of us have to do what we can to save the peace and economy of Northern Ireland for the young people of Northern Ireland."