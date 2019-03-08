Former Tory and Change UK MP Heidi Allen joins Lib Dems

Heidi Allen MP. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Heidi Allen has become the latest MP to join a resurgent Lib Dem party.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Allen, who was most recently an independent MP but had led the Change UK party after leaving the Tories, holds the seat in South Cambridgeshire where 60.2% of constituents voted to Remain.

She recently made headlines for launching the 'Unite to Remain' scheme which would have seen pro-Remain candidates run in different seats around the country to maximise the anti-Brexit vote in a general election.

The MP told the Independent she waited to join the Liberal Democrats until she had ensured sufficient work had been done on the initiative.

She told the newspaper there are at least 20 Tory MPs who are dissatisfied with the direction of the party who could join the Lib Dems too.

"I'm not saying everybody should casually resign the whip, but for me it was the right thing and I know that in other MPs' hearts they know it's the right thing to do. There has got to be at least 20."

She added: "I couldn't say for sure that any will. I'd like to say yes, but one of the things that's disappointed me most since I became an MP is the lack of bravery that there is.".

You may also want to watch:

In an official statement, Allen said: "Confident that good progress has now been made on building a remain alliance through the Unite to Remain initiative, I recognise that as with most things in life, I am stronger and more effective when I am part of a team. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, I know that the best way to serve my constituents and country is to join the Liberal Democrats.

"Now is the time to stand shoulder to shoulder with, not just alongside, those I have collaborated and found shared values with.

"Shifting to the extremes, the Conservatives and Labour have turned their backs on the liberal, progressive centre ground our country is crying out for. As we face the monumental task ahead of stopping a damaging Brexit, healing the rifts in society and rebuilding the UK, there is only one party with the honesty, energy and vision to do that - and that is the Liberal Democrats under the leadership of Jo Swinson.

"My constituency is liberal and inclusive, bursting with innovation - I am so proud to represent it as its Member of Parliament. I have been bowled over by the support I have received from every corner of it. My constituents know we are stronger in Europe and they demand better for their country. They know that although there is a terrifying amount of work ahead of us, together, we can build a fairer and more compassionate future for everyone."

Jo Swinson, leader of the Lib Dems, welcomed the party's latest recruit.

"I am delighted to welcome Heidi Allen to the Liberal Democrats. She has long been an ally in the fight to stop Brexit, and having worked with her I know the energy and passion she will bring to our party.

"This once again proves that the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain. The best deal we have is as members of the European Union, and I look forward to working with Heidi in order to stop Brexit."

It follows the news former Tory health secretary Stephen Dorrell had joined the party over the weekend.