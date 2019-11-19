Video

Former Tory minister says Corbyn is more sincere than 'childlike' PM

The former Conservative minister for women, Anne Milton, has said Boris Johnson is less sincere than Jeremy Corbyn - who she compared to a child.

Former Conservative @AnneMilton tells @EmmaBarnett Boris Johnson



️"Reminds me of a child who can't get his own way"



While Jeremy Corbyn is more "sincere" than Johnson, Labour policies would be "a disaster for this country"



Milton was speaking on BBC Radio 5 to Emma Barnett, who asked her whether she felt that Boris Johnson had 'dumped' her in the same way he dumped Jennifer Arcuri.

Milton said: "I don't think [Boris Johnson] likes people getting in his way. He got his deal voted through in the House of Commons by a 30 vote majority. His programme was blocked but there were many people who begged him to bring it back, like me.

"He pulled the plug - he reminds me of a child who can't get his own way. He stamps his feet and as you say drops anything or anybody who gets in his way. It's not to be applauded.

"If you take that attitude you won't get the problems solved. There are lots of other issues like social care and the climate, they're cross-party issues. He is someone who is not prepared to work with others or compromise, so he's not going to be able to solve those problems."

Barnett then told Milton that these childlike descriptions bring to mind a depiction of a bully, to which Milton said: "I haven't seen any bullying, I just think anyone who gets in his way is being dropped from a great height."

Milton then went on to blame a culture across all the parties of being defined by their differences from one another.

She said: "There is no drive for political parties to work together. I don't think I trust either Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson at the moment. I think Corbyn is a sincere man, but I think his policies would be a disaster. But he is probably more sincere than Boris Johnson."