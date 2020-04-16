Latest The New European

The economy needs a reboot to recover from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:27 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 16 April 2020

Frances Coppola

Recovery must involve resetting the economy says Frances Coppola. Picture: Henrik Sorensen / Getty Images

Recovery must involve resetting the economy says Frances Coppola. Picture: Henrik Sorensen / Getty Images

Henrik Sorensen Photography, www.henriksorensen.com, mail@henriksorensen.com

“May you live in interesting times,” says an apocryphal Chinese curse. For what is going on today, “interesting” is an understatement. Governments around the world are deliberately shutting down their economies to prevent a virus decimating their populations. Shops are shuttered, businesses closed down, and people restricted to their homes, in some countries on pain of substantial fines. Normal life is suspended.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

But we have already lived through over a decade of “interesting times”. Governments and central banks responded to the 2008 financial crisis by pouring money into the economy, just as they are doing today. At the time, this seemed profligate and unsustainable.

There were dire warnings of hyperinflation from central bank quantitative easing. And as fiscal deficits ballooned, governments imposed a lockdown.

That lockdown was very different from today’s, of course. It was all about protecting government finances, not saving people’s lives. If governments didn’t cut their recession-induced fiscal deficits, the “bond vigilantes” would swoop down and destroy them.

In the Eurozone, this prophecy came close to coming true for the southern periphery countries. As bond yields on their public debt rose, country after country was forced to lock down, imposing strict fiscal austerity to cut fiscal deficits and “structural reforms” to repress domestic consumption and encourage exports. The UK voluntarily followed suit.

The austerity “lockdown” may have cost lives. Deep public sector spending cuts rendered frontline social services and healthcare so fragile that they could not cope even with bad weather and seasonal flu, let alone a pandemic.

In the UK, life expectancy had previously been increasing at quite a clip, but the pace of growth started to slow: by 2017, it had flatlined, and for some groups started to fall. Professor Sir Michael Marmot attributed the slowdown to inadequate funding of health and social care.

The consequences were felt in the economy, too. People who previously had secure, well-paid jobs had to accept insecure, poorly-paid work.

People previously deemed to be too sick to work, or who had small children, were forced into the workforce through benefit cuts and sanctions. Unsurprisingly, industries that rely on low-paid casual workers mushroomed. The result was a decade of low productivity.

Repressing domestic consumption inevitably reduces inflation and depresses economic growth. So central banks, desperate to meet their inflation targets, have been forced to continue the exceptional measures of 2008-9 for far longer than they had planned.

They have kept interest rates at or below zero and maintained quantitative easing. Their efforts have helped companies and people buying houses to borrow cheaply. But savers have suffered.

So used have we become to financial repression and fiscal austerity that it has come to seem normal. But for those who have suffered from low wages, benefit cuts and insecure employment, “normal” doesn’t look that good. Many of these are the workers that we have suddenly discovered we can’t live without. Cleaners, for example. People who deliver goods and stack shelves in supermarkets. People who care for sick and elderly people.

The pandemic has forced governments to lift the austerity lockdown, and central banks to help them to do so. Brussels suspended the fiscal rules that would have made it impossible for Italy to respond to the proliferating virus. The ECB has introduced an extraordinary range of pandemic support measures.

It even extended them to Greece, which has had the tightest austerity lockdown of any European country and has as a result endured a depression deeper and longer than the US’s Great Depression.

You may also want to watch:

The UK government has abandoned its commitment to a balanced budget and is pouring money into supporting workers, companies and its creaking National Health Service. And Germany has consigned its prized Schwarze Null, the ‘black zero’ that signifies no government deficit, to the bin.

We don’t know how long the pandemic lockdowns will last. There are already voices calling for them to be lifted sooner rather than later, on the grounds that the inevitable economic recession will cost lives: for example, the Spectator’s Fraser Nelson recently claimed that 150,000 people could die in the longer term as a result of the lockdown.

But recessions don’t need to cost lives. If they do, it is because of bad policy choices. It was not the financial crisis of 2008-9 that cost lives, it was the austerity imposed afterwards to repair government finances and force people back to work.

But Fraser does have a point. The lockdown of the last decade prioritised government finances over people’s lives. Now, we have collectively decided to prioritise people’s lives over government finances, and even over economic growth. But if people’s lives are to matter after the virus has passed, we need to fundamentally rethink the way our economic system works.

Imposing austerity on steroids to fix government finances in a post-virus world would cost even more lives. And so would “structural reforms” designed to restore the pre-virus economic norms. The old “normal” is not coming back. The new normal must prioritise people’s lives and welfare.

People are already adapting to life under lockdown. Joggers who break social distancing rules are glared at by those whose two metre space they violate and vilified on social media.

Outside supermarkets, people queue quietly, two metres apart, as they wait for the store to let them in. Inside the store, people observe marked-out one way systems. The plastic shields that now protect checkout operators may be here to stay. Distancing, too, may become a habit. Greeting people with a handshake or kiss may become a thing of the past. But do we really need to grieve over the loss of such physical gestures, if the new social norm is for people to treat each other with more respect and consideration?

Like people in refugee camps, people living under lockdown are developing their own ecosystems. We are learning how to drink, talk, laugh, play board games, worship together without physically being together.

As time goes on, virtual life will become more vibrant. The physical closeness we have lost because of the virus spurs us to find new ways of being close to others. We are still social animals, after all.

The lockdown will result in fundamental changes to our business landscape, too. Some industries may suffer a sea-change: for example, the airline industry could pivot away from long-haul towards regional and short-haul, and away from passenger transport towards air freight.

On the ground, people might eschew crowded public transport in favour of cars and bikes. Commuters may opt to space out their journeys to avoid peak times, or may opt to work more at home, only coming into the office a few times a week. There could be protected or priority transport for essential workers.

More fundamentally, the lockdown has brought benefits that we might want to keep. For example, pollution levels are much lower now. Do we really want to restore pre-virus levels of pollution, with associated deaths? We have an opportunity to redesign our economic system to make it possible for people to live, and live well, without clogging up the atmosphere or poisoning the planet.

We also have an opportunity to rethink how we support people. Countries without universal healthcare will have to introduce it, and countries that have chipped away at their universal healthcare systems will have to fund them much better. We also need a much better social safety net: for example, introducing a universal basic income would ensure that no-one ever again loses the means to live because their job has disappeared overnight.

The cost of greater state support will be considerable, and we need a serious discussion about how we pay for it. It can’t all fall on the children and unborn of today. The old will have to bear their share. Since wealth is disproportionately held by the old, this may mean wealth taxes.

Governments face hard choices in the future. The current exceptional measures are not cost-free, and redesigning our economic system will mean more pain for some. But our collective decision that people’s lives matter gives governments a light to guide their decisions. Balancing the books must never again take priority over people’s lives. And although economic growth is important, so too is people’s wellbeing and the future of the planet. Let’s get the new normal right.

Frances Coppola is a writer and commentator on economics and finance, and author of The Case for People’s QE, published by Polity Books

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

MANDRAKE: Coronavirus fears lead to an update of Rupert Murdoch’s obituary

Rupert Murdoch is said to have concerns about his own health during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Archant.

The economy needs a reboot to recover from coronavirus

Recovery must involve resetting the economy says Frances Coppola. Picture: Henrik Sorensen / Getty Images

Could coronavirus reinvent Britain?

A man wearing a protective face-mask walks through a deserted Trafalgar Square in London, England. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 30,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Why coronavirus is China’s Chernobyl

Coronavirus warnings on signs in Glasgow as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Romanian workers flown in to help British farmers as industry struggles to employ locals

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, a worker picks raspberries in a fruit field at Boxford Suffolk Farms, in Suffolk, England. British fruit and vegetable growers rely on seasonal workers from other EU countries to harvest their crops because local workers no longer want the poorly paid, physically demanding jobs that offer little security. EU citizens have the automatic right to work in any member state, and low-skilled east European laborers have helped fuel Britainâs economy since their countries joined the bloc in 2004. (AP Photo/Leonora Beck)

PPE firm defends decision to ‘divert essential kit’ from Scotland to England during coronavirus epidemic

First minister Nicola Sturgeon washes her hands as she arrives for a visit to the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital, a new temporary hospital at the SEC event centre in Glasgow created to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Tom Farmer/The Scottish Sun/PA.

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

Johnson government assessed EU PPE procurement scheme as inadequate, despite partaking in meetings

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19).

OBR optimistically predicts shrinking economy will recover in 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Dominic Cumming back in Downing Street and ignoring social distancing rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings and his assistant Cleo Watson arrive in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Anti-Semitism campaigners accuse Corbyn allies of trying to ‘smear whistleblowers’

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Hollie Adams/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: How Europe’s monarchs stepped up as their nations faced the crisis

An image of Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her broadcast on Sunday to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic are displayed on lights in London's Piccadilly Circus. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Boris Johnson likely to feel like he’s been ‘hit by several buses’, expert claims

Boris Johnson attends a press conference at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Minister ‘complied with rules’ travelling 40 miles to visit elderly parents

Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, at a Downing Street briefing. Photograph: Downing Street.

MPs offered support of up to £10,000 to help with home working during coronavirus outbreak

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

Questions raised about Priti Patel’s absence from key coronavirus briefings

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph; Parliament TV.

Tory MP criticised for calling for churches to re-open for Easter despite coronavirus lockdown

Conservative MP Jack Lopresti has been criticised for calling to re-open churches for Easter, despite the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: House of Commons

Public backs calls for government of national unity during coronavirus pandemic

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ‘sitting up in bed’, chancellor confirms

Boris Johnson is sitting up in bed in his battle against coronavirus

Boris Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ in coronavirus fight

Boris Johnson remains in a stable condition in hospital as he battles coronavirus.

Conrad Veidt: The unique life of one of the 20th centuries most memorable film villains

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1921: Conrad Veidt as

How words disappear, or go into hiding

George Borrow,1803-1881. English writer and traveller. From the painting by John Borrow (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Coronavirus will hit the poorest the most

A person walks past a piece of coronavirus art by the artist, known as the Rebel Bear after it appeared on a wall on Bath Street in Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Major, Brown and Blair join calls for global economic stimulus following coronavirus outbreak

Former prime ministers Sir John Major (left) and Tony Blair share a platform for the Remain campaign event at the University of Ulster in Londonderry.

Prime minister Boris Johnson in “stable” condition

Prime minister Boris Johnson is in a 'stable' condition in hospital suffering from coronavirus.

Jewish leaders say Keir Starmer has already done more than Jeremy Corbyn to tackle anti-Semitism

Newly-elected Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives at BBC Broadcasting House. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

BBC to host TV fundraiser to support those battling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak

BBC headquarters, BBC Broadcasting House. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

Prime minister Boris Johnson takes questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic from journalists over a videolink. Photograph: 10 Downing Street / Crown copyright / Andrew Parsons / PA Wire.

Social media networks urged to action over 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories

A communications mast in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Downing Street hits out at Russian disinformation surrounding Boris Johnson’s health

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, joining a national applause for the NHS. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

EU cooperation is more important than ever. We need a Brexit delay

Lucy Franklin, CEO of Accordance VAT (Pic: James Pike)

Senior Labour MP returns to backbenches saying he felt ‘sidelined’ during election campaign

(left to right) Emily Thornberry, Jeremy Corbyn, Andrew Gwynne and Keir Starmer kick off the Labour Party's General Election 2019 campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Apocalypse now: How to find coronavirus comfort in catastrophe movies

Movie poster advertises the British release of 'The World, the Flesh, and the Devil,' starring Harry Belafonte, Inger Stevens, and Mel Ferrer (MGM), 1959. (Photo by John D Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images)

Mali and its wailers: How music unites this West African country

NSalif Keita performs at The Apollo Theater on April 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/WireImage)

‘Armageddon bored with this’ - why I want to hit fast forward on the pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Scotland’s chief medical officer apologises for flouting guidance to visit second home

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (left) with Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood at a news conference in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire.

Coronavirus quarantine will fail if people feel villainised

A police officer in a vehicle speaks to a man resting on the grass in Greenwich Park in London after the government ordered a lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Health secretary should have stayed away longer, argues new Labour deputy leader

Angela Rayner speaks to Sophy Ridge on Sky News about coronavirus. Photograph: Sky.

SNP set for bloodletting after Alex Salmond acquitted of sexual assault

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has been cleared of sexually assaulting nine women while he was Scotland's first minister. The jury found the former SNP leader not guilty on 12 of the sexual assault charges facing him, while another was found not proven, a further charge of sexually assaulting a 10th woman had previously been dropped by prosecutors. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Called in to question: The show that brought TV into disrepute

Twenty One host Jack Barry with contestant Charles Van Doren (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Most Read

Dominic Cumming back in Downing Street and ignoring social distancing rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings and his assistant Cleo Watson arrive in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

EU tells Britain Brexit talks are no longer a priority

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Tory MP demands end to lockdown because ‘money does not grow on trees’

Tory MP Robert Syms has called for the coronavirus lockdown to end by the end of May. Photograph: House of Commons.

BBC bosses told interviewers to ‘go easy’ on ministers during coronavirus, claims former presenter

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London to appear on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

All of the Tory MPs who voted against a pay rise for nurses in 2017

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.