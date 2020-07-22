Tories use Facebook adverts to target marginal Labour seats where MPs backed freedom of movement

PUBLISHED: 10:56 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 22 July 2020

Facebook adverts promoted by the Tories to push the issue of immigration. Photographs: Facebook.

Facebook adverts promoted by the Tories to push the issue of immigration. Photographs: Facebook.

Archant

The Tories are seeking revenge on Labour MPs which voted against ending freedom of movement by stoking up fears over immigration on Facebook in their marginal seats.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The Independent discovered that 19 marginal constituencies have been singled out - including Bedford, Coventry North West, Wansbeck, Leamington and Warwick - to run adverts promoting that their local MP voted against the government’s immigration bill.

Labour opposed the bill over visa restrictions on care workers coming into the country in the middle of a pandemic.

But the Tories instead are promoting the fact that their local politician has “voted against ending free movement”.

One advert, targeting Yvette Cooper’s seat, says: “Yvette Cooper, your MP for Normanton Pontefract & Castleford, has JUST VOTED AGAINST a stronger points-based immigration system – one that takes back control of our borders.


You may also want to watch:

“Do you back our Immigration Bill? Tell us on our survey below”.

They have also selected the marginal seat of former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in Cumbria.

The adverts ask voters to click through to fill in a “survey” where respondents are asked to give views about immigration, before being asked to supply an email address and to opt-in to messages from the party’s campaigns team.

According to Facebook the Tories are spending between £2,000 and £4,000 to reach approximately one to two million people in these areas.

Separate advertising from Priti Patel also encourages people to fill in the survey, claiming it is the “points-based system the public voted for”.

Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly ruled out spending money on Facebook adverts in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, who felt that the platform does not do enough to remove hate speech and fake news.

Last year an organisation found that nearly 90% of Tory adverts during the general election campaign were deemed misleading, whereas none were found to be misleading from Labour.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Robert Jenrick denies giving preferential treatment to Tory donor at the centre of a London planning row

Housing minister Robert Jenrick at a parliamentary select committee; Parliamentlive

Downing Street insists it doesn’t want no-deal Brexit as it abandons hope of trade deal with EU

The front door of number 10 Downing Street in London; Dominic Lipinski

Tory MP referred to parliamentary watchdog after reports emerge of inappropriate behaviour towards staff

Tory MP Rob Roberts has been accused of asking an intern to 'fool around' with him; Rob Roberts MP website

The government’s meal deal risks becoming a raw deal

Chanellor Rishi Sunak pictured with his face mask leaving a Pret store; Twitter

Attorney general says Cummings tweet could not be considered legal opinion as it was ‘only 10 words long’

Attorney general Suella Braverman during a House of Commons Justice Committee hearing; Parliamentlive

Nigel Farage demands apology from Remainers after claiming Russia report clears him of any wrongdoing over Brexit

Nigel Farage has demanded an apology from Remainers are claiming the Russia report clear him of any wrongdoing during the Brexit referendum campaign; Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russia report: Elite club of Russians with links to Vladimir Putin are donating to UK political parties

A Russian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London; Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Chris Whitty tells former health secretary ‘under-investment’ in public health hampered coronavirus response

Chris Whitty responds to questions from Jeremy Hunt. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Dominic Raab mocked for celebrating launch of post-Brexit trade talks with Liechtenstein

Dominic Raab appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Russia report accuses government of ‘badly underestimating’ the risk of Russian interference in the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, after attending a Cabinet meeting, that was held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London.

Russia report says government has not investigated interference in Brexit referendum

SNP MP Stewart Hosie, Conservative MP Julian Lewis and Labour MP Kevan Jones answer question from the media on the Russia report. Photograph: Parliament.

DUP MP apologises after ‘housewife’ comment during Brexit trade deal debate

DUP's Paul Girvan. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Tories vote against attempts for parliament to ‘take back control’ of post-Brexit trade deals

Boris Johnson MP, leading Vote Leave campaigner, speaks about taking back control. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

The key questions about the Russia report

Russian president Vladimir Putin (question 10) Pic: Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Fresh fears of post-Brexit food shortages as three quarters of UK transport companies face being shut out of the EU

Lorries at the entrance to the Port of Dover in Kent. Lorry drivers are being left in the dark over planning for Brexit, risking their safety, a union has warned; Gareth Fuller

Oxford University vaccine ‘safe’ and induces immune response, preliminary results show

The Oxford University vaccine to build immunity against coronavirus is advancing. Photograph: David Cheskin/PA.

Brexit-voting Cornwall demands £700m from the government to make up for lost EU funding

The Union Jack and the EU flag; Charlie AJA

Good Morning Britain doctor blasts Cummings and Johnson over ‘unforgivable’ coronavirus mistakes

Dr Sarah Jarvis appearing on Good Morning Britain; ChronicleLive

Government admits coronavirus track and trace programme broke data protection laws

Baroness Dido Harding during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: PA/Downing St.

Government signs deal for 90 million doses of potential coronavirus vaccines

A scientist at work in a manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

WILL SELF: Why silent movies reign supreme

Werner Krauss, Conrad Veidt and Lil Dagover in Cabinet of Dr. Caligari in 1919. Picture: Getty

The life of Nobel Prize winning writer Heinrich Boll

Heinrich Boll in 1983. Photo: Alain MINGAM/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

More than 400 health professionals sign open letter calling for NHS to be protected from trade deals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) meets US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The major flaw in Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus measures

LBC host James O'Brien figures out with the help of a caller that Boris Johnson's latest coronavirus measures could jeopardise the prospects of schools staying open after September; LBC, Twitter

Public reaction to Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement shows it leaves more questions than answers

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street; Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Ruth Smeeth interview: ‘You can’t shut someone down because you don’t like what they’ve said’

Labour MP Ruth Smeeth for Stoke on Trent North poses in the front of the new atrium in Portcullis House in Westminster. Photo: Nicola Tree/Getty Images

James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for ‘defying reality’ with latest press conference

LBC presenter James O'Brien slammed Boris Johnson for his latest coronavirus message; LBC, Twitter

Portmanteaus deconstructed: a guide to blended words

Humpty Dumpty Sitting on a Wall, illustration by Milo Winter, 1916. Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces plan to ‘return to normality’ by Christmas

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright.

Matt Hancock wants review into ‘statistical flaws’ of daily death figures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers a statement on the government's actions on coronavirus. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

STAR TURNS: Sir Peter Ustinov was a model European

Actor, dramatist and author Peter Ustinov, 1958. Photo: © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Miami Nice: America’s real music hit factory

Gloria Estefan performs with the Miami Sound Machine in 1988. Picture: Getty

Corbyn ally quits Labour frontbench blaming ‘campaign by right-wing media’

Labour MP LLoyd Russell-Moyle. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Arron Banks shown-up as another hypocritical Brexiteer

Leave campaigner Arron Banks is not getting up to the

Shifty Tories are masking the truth on Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Brexiteer opinion on face masks is just as illogical as their stance on the EU

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove buys a cigarette lighter from a shop near St James's Park in Westminster. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

An open letter to Tory MPs: Why your leader must now go

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons.

From page to canvas: the reading and writing of Vincent Van Gogh

The Yellow House. Van Gogh rented this house in Arles from September 1888. Picture: Archant

Europe’s vital history lesson after anniversary of massacre

A woman mourns over a relative's grave at the memorial centre of Potocari near Srebrenica in 2017. Photo credit: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has been exposed by his psychologist niece’s memoir

US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Most Read

These MPs just voted against protecting the NHS from a post-Brexit trade deal

Results of a vote is announced in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

Good Morning Britain doctor blasts Cummings and Johnson over ‘unforgivable’ coronavirus mistakes

Dr Sarah Jarvis appearing on Good Morning Britain; ChronicleLive

Brexiteer Arron Banks demands parliament shows him Russia report before publication

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (CR) and Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore (CL) take a selfie photograph with members of the media in the background as they leave Portcullis House after giving evidence to Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland blocks UK from coronavirus safe travel list due to infection rate

Leinster House, Dublin, the seat of the Oireachtas, the parliament of Ireland; Brian Lawless, PA

Tory MP claims Russia report is plot to ‘discredit Brexit result’

Tory Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.