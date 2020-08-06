Frexit campaign launched with Dominic Cummings inspired slogan to take back ‘le controle’

The Brexit Party inspired campaign for a 'Frexit'. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

A new campaign has been launched in France, inspired by both the Brexit Party and Vote Leave campaign, with its leader vowing to ‘reprenons le controle’ which roughly translates as take back control.

Charles-Henri Gallois, a politician with the Popular Republican Union in France, uses Brexit Party colours and fonts in his new campaign named Generation Frexit.

He has used an adaptation of Vote Leave’s key messaging, which they hope will result in a referendum on the EU.

“For me, the British Brexit campaign was incredible, and a war for European nations to take back control,” Gallois told the Express.

“What we want to do is help the French secure a referendum on our country’s membership of the European Union – and to advocate for Frexit during this referendum.”

He claims that the EU’s €750 billion bailout fund to help the bloc during the coronavirus pandemic will convince the French to vote against the EU.

He said: “The COVID-19 crisis shows us the European Union is toxic.

“You talk about the recovery fund for France but we pay to maintain the European Union and the euro currency.

“Emmanuel Macron has defended a European ideology that makes French people poorer and that will continue with this euro agreement, which is a nightmare.”

His party seeks withdrawal from the EU, the Euro, NATO, but currently has no members in the national assembly, senate, European parliament, or councils.

It comes as Nigel Farage appeared to turn his attention to Italy, a country he believes is more likely to back the “next Brexit”.