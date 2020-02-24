France warns UK that it will not be 'blackmailed' in Brexit talks

French president Emmanuel Macron speaks to British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

France has warned the UK it will not be 'blackmailed' into accepting a 'bad' Brexit deal because of Boris Johnson's deadline for the transition period.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In a sign that the EU is prepared to take a tough line ahead of post-Brexit talks beginning, French Europe minister Amelie de Montchalin insisted that her country's farmers, fishermen and businesses would not pay the price for a trade deal to be in place by the end of the year.

She told TV station France 2: "In this negotiation it must be understood by British businesses that we do not want a bad agreement - almost certainly, that we will sign up to no blackmail."

Refusing to allow the UK to dictate the timetable, De Montchalin said: "It is not because that Boris Johnson wants a deal at all costs for December 31 that we will sign, under pressure, a bad deal."

In a further indication that access to UK fishing grounds will be one of the main flashpoints in the talks, the French minister said: "The fishermen have the right to be protected, they know very well that if we sign a bad deal they will lose enormously."

MORE: Brexit - The UK is rushing to leave the EU as others queue up to join

Ministers are expected to commit to seeking to obtain a Canada-style agreement with zero tariffs in the negotiating mandate scheduled for publication on Thursday.

The government is expected to publish its negotiating mandate for a desired free trade agreement with the US the following week.

Environment secretary George Eustice drew criticism on Sunday after repeatedly refusing to rule out chlorinated chicken and hormone-treated beef being imported from the States in the deal.

Brexiteer Iain Duncan-Smith has meanwhile urged the government to seek the assistance of experts, warning that "there are problems ahead" for the UK during talks.