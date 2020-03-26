You can buy this week’s front cover of The New European as a poster

The New European's tribute to the front line NHS workers. Illustration: Chris Barker Archant

This week’s front cover of The New European is dedicated to the frontline workers of the NHS doing what they can to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The front page was created by The New European designer Chris Barker, based on the classic 1945 photograph of US marines raising the American flag during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Readers have praised the front cover, urging us to make it available to buy.

As a result we have made a limited number of posters available in our online shop for just £10.

All proceeds will go charities that help support the NHS during this difficult time.

To make your purchase visit The New European’s online shop at tneshop.co.uk

To get the latest edition of the newspaper take out a subscription for just £13 and receive a login to read it on your phone, tablet or computer.

