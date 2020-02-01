Latest The New European

'Liebe Briten, you'll never walk alone' - Newspapers react to Brexit

PUBLISHED: 10:07 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 01 February 2020

Front covers of European newspapers on February 1st. Photograph: Die Welt/El Pais.

Front covers of European newspapers on February 1st. Photograph: Die Welt/El Pais.

Archant

There have been mixed reactions in the newspapers to the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, with some British dailies mourning the departure and Europe's front pages seemingly move on.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Guardian strikes a mournful tone on the "day we said goodbye" with a glum-faced bulldog, while inside economics editor Larry Elliott writes "a new era has begun" as the UK enters "a decade of potentially profound structural change".

Tory MP Michael Gove writes in the Times that "the real meaning of the Brexit vote is re-invigorating out parliamentary democracy" and an apparently jubilant Daily Express entreats readers to "Rise and shine" for a "glorious new Britain".

Brussels' former tenant's absence is notable through Belgian papers, with only Le Soir referring to the EU's "new chapter" after 27 years.

The French express some interest in events across the Channel inside three major newspapers.

La Tribune's online front page simply says "Brexit: goodbye European Union", Le Monde speaks to Britons in France, and Le Figaro's online live section asks if the departure could be "a chance for the French economy".

In the UK, the Sun says the "EU must grasp the new reality", while the Daily Mirror shifts the pressure to London with a front page demanding "Now build the Britain we were promised".

The front page of German national daily Die Welt is occupied by a graphic of John Cleese's famous Ministry of Silly Walks paired with the headline "Liebe (love) Briten, you'll never walk alone", and the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung's editorial states that Brexit means "first and foremost the spirit of the continent has been lost".

Spain's El Pais tops its front page with a headline referring to a "divided United Kingdom", and the country's ABC daily says prime minister Boris Johnson has secured a "historic divorce".

Italy's La Repubblica asks whether the "schism" of Brexit signals a "nightmare", while Dubai's Khaleej Times shows a chain being snapped either side of the words "New dawn".

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

'Liebe Briten, you'll never walk alone' - Newspapers react to Brexit

Front covers of European newspapers on February 1st. Photograph: Die Welt/El Pais.

What's it like to be young, black and Italian?

Mario Balotelli is the most high profile ethnic minority player to represent Italy. Picture: Getty Images

David Cameron banked £836,000 profit in 2019 from media and speaking appearances

David Cameron during a speech on Europe, in central London, where he promised an in/out referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New pro-EU message appears on the White Cliffs of Dover

A message is projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover which reads 'we still <3 EU'. Photograph: Antony Hook/Twitter.

Sajid Javid mocked for claiming in tweet he was in 'north England'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid arrives at King's Cross St. Pancras Station in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

What went wrong? Two leading Remainers on how the movement to stop Brexit failed

Young Remain supporters protest outside Downing Street following the 2016 referendum result. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Tory election strategist Lynton Crosby backs another loser

Sir Lynton Crosby, who oversaw Theresa May's 2017 general election campaign. Picture: Getty Images

GAWAIN TOWLER: Remainers should 'grow up' over Brexit 50p

The new 50p Brexit coin bears the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Picture: PA

Irish border Twitter account to make exit on Brexit day

A mock checkpoint manned by actors dressed as soldiers and customs officers constructed during an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Ten of the most divisive dates in history

England captain Bobby Moore celebrates the 1966 World Cup triumph. Picture: Getty Images

Brussels bids farewell to UK with video pointing out local connections

Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, is lit up in red, white and blue during a celebration and farewell to the UK on the eve of the UK leaving the European Union. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

My message to the UK ahead of the big Brexit moment at 11pm

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

The European View: How is Brexit seen by those we are leaving behind?

Heads of state and government attend a summit of EU leaders at the European Council headquarter in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

EU's longest-serving MEP brands Brexit a 'profound mistake'

A man dressed as an undertaker holding a wreath with an EU flag on in Parliament Square. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Going Dutch: Alastair Campbell talks Brexit, football and Labour with Alan Pardew

Alastair Campbell spoke to Alan Pardew after he took over as manager of Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag. Picture: Getty Images

Irish border protesters vow to 'fight on' over Brexit

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Former minister said he 'misspoke' when he claimed trade deal would be ready for Brexit day

Andrew Neil (left) interviews former Brexit secretary David Davis (right). Photograph: BBC.

Brexit 50p coins enter circulation to mark UK's departure from EU

The new 50p Brexit coin bears the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Picture: PA

JAMES BALL: How Brexit drama made us all lose the plot

Journalists on College Green during the vote on former PM Theresa May's Brexit deal, January 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Every choice has a consequence, warn EU leaders on Brexit day

MEPs attend a session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Nine moments showing January 31 is a cursed day in history

Anthony LaPaglia, right, as Simon Moon in Frasier, with Kelsey Grammer in the title role and Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon. Picture: Getty Images

FRANCIS BECKETT: Blame us baby boomers for Brexit

Young people on an anti-capitalist demonstration in London, 1968. Picture: Getty Images

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

MICHAEL WHITE: The moments that shaped our European destiny

The Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Union Commission in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Katie Hopkins suspended from Twitter after network accused of 'not doing enough' to tackle abuse

Katie Hopkins. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

MEPs break into rendition of Auld Lang Syne as UK politicians depart

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other British MEPs and members of the political group Socialist and Democrats ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

LIZ GERARD: Why I won't unite with Leave voters after Brexit

Leave and Remain protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

MATT KELLY: Remain must become something much bigger

Protestors during a march for Britain to Remain in the EU. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

'We pay taxes, why can't we vote?' - The Brits who will lose their voting rights as a result of Brexit

MEs hold up scarves during a ceremony prior to the vote on the UK's withdrawal from the EU. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BBC director general says it is not their job to 'catch out' politicians

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

The case for rejoining the EU is growing - we may be back sooner than you think

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Meet the woman making Brexit politician portraits with porn

Jeyda Heselton's portrait of David Cameron from her Brexhibition

How 'have' didn't hold: The bizarre history of a common word

At Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, passengers are often told to 'keep' passports ready. Why do British airports say 'have'? Photo: Wikicommons

Remainers aren't going away: Conference hears how pro-EU movement will continue after Brexit

Dominic Grieve speaks at the Grassroots for Europe conference. Photograph:Twitter.

The remarkable life of film director Alexander Korda, who shaped views of Britain globally

Sir Alexander Korda reading a book on a couch, United Kingdom, 1948 (Photo by Nat Farbman/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Mumbai: The home of Bollypop

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (C) performs on stage during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at NSCI Dome in Mumbai early on September 19, 2019. Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

Big Ben crowdfunder organisers admit defeat as questions raised about donated money

Mark Francois speaking in his office in the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Don Quixote: the cinematic saga of Cervantes' great work

1933: French actor Fyodor Chaliapin Jnr (1907 - 1992) and George Robey (1868 - 1954) star in G W Pabst's film version of Miguel de Cervantes' classic novel 'Don Quixote'. (Photo by Roger Forster/General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)

The Windermere children who escaped the holocaust in the lake district

COMPELLING ACCOUNT: Survivors with the actors who play them in The Windermere Children. Photo: Helen Sloan/BBC

It's time for a popular movement to protect the constitution from vandals

An effigy depicting Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister's chief adviser, manipulating Boris Johnson. Photo by Maciek Musialek/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Most Read

EU anthem Ode To Joy enters Top 25 chart as campaigners push for top spot on Brexit day

Anti-Brexit supporters take part in the Unite for Europe march (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

‘This is our star, look after it’ - Pro-EU message from veterans projected on to White Cliffs of Dover

Led By Donkeys project a message to Europe on the side of the White Cliffs of Dover. Photograph: By Donkeys/Twitter.

Ann Widdecombe says Brexit Party cannot be held responsible if Brexit goes wrong

Ann Widdecombe, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for South West England, reacts as she leaves in a taxi from the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is deleting tweets referencing a bad Brexit deal

Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New Brexit battle for Remainers and Leavers as Ode to Joy nears top of UK music chart

Remainers are trying to get Ode To Joy to Number 1 on Brexit day, while Brexiteers want 17 Million Fuck-Offs to take the spot. Photograph: Getty Images/YouTube.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.