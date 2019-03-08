FULL LIST: The 100 seats which will decide the election

David Lammie speaks at the People's Vote Rally in Assembly Hall, Westminster. PA Archive/PA Images

People's Vote, the cross-party campaign group revealed its priority list of recommended candidates in around 100 key target seats.

The list reveal the priority seats which have the best chance of beating Tory candidates in their seat, making the selected candidates "best places to secure a final say on Brexit after the election".

Each of the 'PV100' seats will receive financial and campaign support from the People's Vote campaign and its activists.

Ahead of the election, the People's Vote tactical voting site will recommend a candidate in almost every seat, but the announcement stresses the particular importance of voting tactically for the PV100 candidates. When voters in these key constituencies use the site for recommendations, the significance of the PV100 candidate will be sign-posted.

"These seats are the PV100 - the seats that will decide the election. It's especially important that our supporters vote tactically here to secure a final say referendum. If they don't, Boris Johnson will win this election and we will leave with his deal," a spokesperson said.

The independent candidate for Beaconsfield, Dominic Grieve, who is one of the candidates supported by the campaign, said:

"At this general election, choice in respect of individual candidates may well make a massive difference to our country's future, depending on their attitude to a People's Vote. I recommend the People's Vote tactical voting site, as providing useful information on which to base their vote."

Chuka Umunna, Liberal Democrat candidate for the Cities of London and Westminster and one of People's Vote PV100, said: "The biggest issue at this election is Brexit, and I think we will see a level of tactical voting that we haven't seen in any previous General Election. Brexit, if it goes ahead, will impact so many other areas of life in the United Kingdom from the economy, security to our National Health Service. I would encourage anyone who wants to secure a People's Vote to vote tactically for whoever in their seat is most likely to campaign and vote for a people's vote in parliament."