27 of the best tweets following the Supreme Court ruling

As one of the most historic judicial rulings helped shape the course of this country's democratic future, Twitter marked the moment with memes.

Came to power, lost his majority live on TV, fired his hero's grandson, set the record of losing his first five votes in Parliament (breaking the previous record of four set by Boris Johnson earlier that same evening), lied to the Queen, broke the law. We're in month two. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 24, 2019

Twitter users were quick to note Boris Johnson's extraordinary record since becoming prime minister.

Twitter user Katie Spalding also contributed analysis: "I've checked the data and extrapolating from the Cameron - May - Johnson curve I think we can expect our next prime minister to be a small bowl of explosive custard that somehow ends up revoking the Magna Carta."

Lady Hale, the president of the Supreme Court, was quickly elevated to cult figure and possibly next Queen after reading out the landmark verdict.

24th July 2019:

"Boris Johnson is a proven winner"



11 days later:

Loses by-election quicker than any PM in modern history



6 weeks later:

First PM in history to lose 6 out of 6 votes in Parliament



2 months later:

Loses in Supreme Court and found to have lied to the Queen — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 24, 2019

"Revenge of the girly swots," tweeted Sarah Olney, in reference to the sexist jibe that had been redacted from Boris Johnson's submitted papers to the court.

Fans also picked up on Hale's brooch game as she sported a particularly stylish spider brooch.

"Can we not lose sight of what's important here: what an absolute brooch icon Lady Hale is," tweeted Ed Brody, with an entire thread featuring her impeccable collection.

Designer of many things including The New European's front covers, Chris Barker, responded with a picture of a middle finger brooch that Hale may or may not actually own.

The finding of unlawfulness has led many to wonder how Priti Patel, who literally wants criminals to feel terror, will react.

Telegraph journalist asked: "Is she going to make a citizens' arrest."

Because there is a Simpson's tweet for every occasion, Twitter user Tim found the episode where Monty Burns attempts to go incognito in a fake moustache after having been fined.

Twitter also openly wondered about how figures like Andrew Bridgen and Mark Francois were doing. The idea of Francois' head exploding was worryingly common.

