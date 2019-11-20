Gallagher brother who said we 'have to leave' applied for Irish passport after vote

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he applied for an Irish passport 'immediately' after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. Photos: PA Archant

Noel Gallagher - who told the British public to "get f*cking over it" when it comes to Brexit - has revealed that he applied for an Irish passport 'immediately' after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016.

The Oasis frontman has previously claimed it was undemocratic to stop Brexit, having previously told Remain voters to "f*cking get over it", or to "move to North Korea" if they are against the vote.

Gallagher is eligible for EU citizenship due to his Irish-born parents, and has now revealed he made the move to secure an Irish passport as soon as the UK voted for Brexit.

"I applied immediately after the vote," the 52-year-old has told The Irish Sun.

"I got it to make my life easier touring around Europe. But I'd always planned on ­getting one at some point," he claims.

"Could I see myself living in Ireland one day? Maybe. I'll live f*cking anywhere really."

In November 2017, Nigel Farage branded the musician a 'lad' after he told opponents to Brexit to "f*cking get over it".

Speaking then, Gallagher said that, although he did not vote in the EU referendum and was himself a Remainer, there had been too much "noise" in the aftermath.

"In England, the Brexit thing, it's like, I can't believe there's so much noise about it," he said. "Then the people trying to get the vote overturned, they used to call that fascism. But they don't call it fascism any more because they're f*cking 'right on'."

Speaking to the Big Issue, Gallagher also said that it's going to be "fascinating" to see how Brexit works, and added: "I mean, they talk about a border down the middle of the Irish Sea. How is that going to work? Is there going to be a little bloke sitting in a f*cking rowing boat?

"I don't think we should be leaving but now we've had the vote I think we have to leave. Because you have to let democracy take its course."

His decision to apply for an Irish passport immediately after the UK voted to leave the EU struck many as hypocritical. One person tweeted: "Noel's a prick. Boasts he didn't vote. Has his plan b sorted eh."