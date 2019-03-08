Video

Gary Lineker asked to decide between reversing Brexit or stopping Maradona's 'hand of God'

Gary Lineker has been posed a humdinger of a question on James O'Brien's radio show.

The ardent Remainer and footballing legend was asked to choose between saving the country from Brexit and saving the 1986 World Cup from the clutches of Diego Maradona's handball.

"If I could give you a magic wand and you could reverse either the result of Brexit or the result of the 1986 Argentina game where Maradona cheated, which result would you most like to reverse?" asked James O'Brien on his LBC show.

Lineker, whose World Cup dreams were shattered in the quarter finals due to the handball, was already laughing before the presenter had finished the question.

"That's a great question," he said. "Oh, blimey."

Thinking for a second, he continued: "If you could guarantee me that we went on to win the World Cup I might have said ..."

But O'Brien said it's not that powerful a magic wand. "You just get a crack at the final," he said.

Lineker said: "I would like to take it back maybe three years and just eradicate everything, I just think we've turned into such a kind of hateful place, it's so sad to see, and for what? For what?"

O'Brien jokingly called him a "typical snowflake" for "putting the state of the nation ahead of your own trophy cabinet".

"But obviously deep down inside of me I'm thinking, 'World Cup, World Cup'," Lineker said. "1990 would probably have been better," he added.

