Gary Neville slams Boris Johnson for fuelling racism after monkey gestures at Manchester derby

PUBLISHED: 21:03 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:06 07 December 2019

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher (left) and Gary Neville (centre) alongside presenter Kelly Cates. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA.

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher (left) and Gary Neville (centre) alongside presenter Kelly Cates. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Sky Sports football pundit Gary Neville has blamed Boris Johnson for fuelling racism in the country after an incident during the Manchester United and Manchester City derby game.

Neville was commenting on reports live on television that Manchester City had been made "aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a supporter making racial gestures" during the match against Manchester United.

The clip reportedly shows a supporter making a monkey gesture at a United player.

The pro-Remain pundit slammed Boris Johnson for stoking up the rhetroic about immigration and said it had impacted on the number of racist incidents in the last three years.

He said: "You are watching the prime minister debate last night where he is talking about migration to this country, and people having to have certain levels.

"It fuels it all the time. It has got worse over the last few years in this country and not just in football."

City statement after the game read: "Manchester City FC are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a supporter making racial gestures during the second half of the match against Manchester United this evening.

"Officials from the club are working with Greater Manchester Police in order to help them identify any individuals concerned and assist with their enquiries.

"The club are also working with GMP regarding an instance of objects being thrown onto the field of play.

"The club operates a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life."

City said that "working with Greater Manchester Police in order to help them identify any individuals concerned".

More soon...

