Latest The New European

Beware the dangers of tactical voting

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 November 2019

James Ball

Green party candidates have stood down in some areas in favour of the Lib Dems. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Green party candidates have stood down in some areas in favour of the Lib Dems. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The polls are too volatile and the consequences too unpredictable for people to tactically vote with any confidence, says JAMES BALL. And that's before all the other objections are taken into account.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Given the proximity and importance of Brexit - and the severity of the economic damage it could wreak - it is hardly surprising that people who have spent months or years campaigning to prevent it are urgently looking for ways to maximise their chances at next month's election.

To this end, there's no shortage of calls from Remainers for large-scale electoral pacts or, failing that, tactical voting schemes to get round the traditional tribal loyalties of British politics and, ultimately, keep the UK in the EU.

The decision by Nigel Farage to stand down his Brexit Party candidates in the 317 seats with a Conservative incumbent only adds to the pressure for a Remain alliance, to counterbalance this apparent one-sided Brexiteers' pact.

The logic follows that if support for the Remain cause is fractured among different parties, it will lose, Johnson will win and Britain's fate will be sealed. Surely, then, the logic for a pact and for tactical voting is unarguable?

Well not necessarily. And to see why, you need only look at the pollsters' reactions to the decision by Farage to stand down in Tory seats. Rather than hand Boris Johnson the election, as the received wisdom has it, they suggest that the decision will either have little-to-no-effect, or could even help Labour, because voters don't work exactly as political strategists imagine they do.

Take a Conservative-held marginal under heavy challenge by Labour, for example... In this seat there may be Leave voters who would never back the Tories. If a Brexit Party candidate were standing, it might split Labour's vote enough to hand it to the Conservatives. Or, of course, it might not. Similar puzzles abound in the seats where Farage's party is still standing. The effect of the Brexit Party's unilateral pact will be the subject of argument among election-watchers for years to come.

The picture on the ground is even more complicated for Remain, where the complexities of a multi-party system are just as relevant and even more entwined. Tactical voting guides are based on polling and analysis of the results from 2017, to identify which pro-Remain candidate in each seat has the best chance of success. But polling has a patchy track record in recent elections and 2017 was a very different election indeed. For instance, the Liberal Democrats are expected to perform very differently next month, compared with 2017 (although whether they will is another matter entirely), so it would be a fool's errand to predict which party will be the greatest challenge to the Tories in a three-way marginal. An election strategy dictated by opinion polls and previous results will be a gamble. No tactical voting guide will get around that.

You may also want to watch:

And all that is before you hit on the deeper problems of a so-called 'Remain Alliance' - of which the largest party doesn't actually back Remain. Labour does officially support a second referendum, the overwhelming majority of its candidates voted Remain last time and many (including frontbenchers) have said they would do so again. However, a Labour government would reopen Brexit negotiations and secure a new exit deal, which it would then put to a public vote. The party itself would decide whether to back Remain or Leave based on the deal it had secured.

This leads to the odd proposition of Remain voters being encouraged to back Labour as the best bet to stopping Johnson's Brexit, even though the party might then negotiate a new deal and campaign to leave the EU within six months.

It is perhaps unsurprising that some voters and politicians refuse to consider Labour part of a true Remain Alliance, even if it might prove the most favourable vote in a given constituency to prevent the Tories' version of Brexit.

The so-called 'alliance', then, upon which all tactical voting guides are predicated, is not even unified on Brexit itself. On other political issues, it is far more fractured. The Greens, Lib Dems, Labour, SNP and Plaid Cymru are hardly the same party with different colour rosettes. They come from dramatically different political traditions and have very different policies.

The Green Party, for example, has spending plans in several areas that are more ambitious even than Labour's - but in some constituencies they have stood down in favour of the Lib Dems, who have pledged to keep government spending in surplus every year of the next parliament, keeping even tighter grip on spending than the Conservatives would. The effect of this is to leave Green voters in these seats politically homeless - do they endorse a spending plan that to some of them feels like an endorsement of austerity, or do they do their duty, as their party has deemed it, and vote to stop Brexit? It is a miserable choice to offer a would-be supporter.

For some, the choice facing them is even more stark. While some newspapers and partisans might treat Labour's anti-Semitism crisis (or the Conservatives' persistent Islamophobia) as a point-scoring opportunity, it is real and for those affected by it both depressing and frightening.

It is callow to the point of cruelty for anyone to suggest to a Jewish person afraid or unwilling to support a Labour government that anti-Semitism is just one issue, or not as bad as previous times, or less important than Brexit - all of which Jewish voters have been told. Some will feel content to vote for Labour, others won't, and to try to persuade them otherwise is wrong.

Finally, voters don't move in the predictable ways that armchair generals - or at least armchair election agents - wish they would. They shift because a local MP or candidate helped them, or was rude in front of them at the supermarket. They shift directly from the Lib Dems to UKIP, or vice versa, depending what type of protest vote they wish to make. They shift their vote for dozens of other reasons, rational or seemingly not, as is their absolute right to do so. Tactical voting campaigns and calculators have a tiny effect (if any at all) and it may not even be in the right direction.

Ultimately, tactical voting is an attempt to paper over the cracks of an electoral system that is unfit for purpose, that effectively disenfranchises millions of voters in safe seats, and which subjects millions more to calls to hold their nose and vote to 'keep out the Tories' - with some saying anyone refusing to do so is equivalent to a vote in their favour.

Tactical votes count just the same as 'enthusiastic' votes. The totals are used as a sign of how many people support each leader, each manifesto, as a sign the system works. Until people stop playing along with the existing system, they'll only prop it up - and maybe not even help the outcome they want as they do. Vote for the candidate you like best - and if you like none of them, well, that's its own signal too.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

How Scotland could swing the general election

Nicola Sturgeon and Dave Doogan, SNP candidate for Angus, meets with activists and supporters on the British general election campaign trail. (Photograph by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

Beware the dangers of tactical voting

Green party candidates have stood down in some areas in favour of the Lib Dems. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Whether we Leave or Remain, the country won't go back to normal, claims Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer during the launch of his party's manifesto in Birmingham. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

MANDRAKE: Channel 4 News presenter's revenge

Krishnan Guru-Murthy hosts a Channel 4 Brexit debate in Stratford. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

This is becoming the Prince Andrew election

The Duke of York at Buckingham Palace in London. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

Tories accepted £200,000 from Russia days after refusing to publish interference report

The Conservative Party accepted £200,000 from the wife of a former Russian finance minister under president Putin, just days after refusing to publish a report into Russian interference in UK elections. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

One hell of a Hoffa

Jack Nicholson plays James R. Hoffa in the film

WILL SELF: My Trabi travels

A Wartburg car next to a Trabant, possibly in East Germany, circa 1990. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)

Brexit Party stands by candidate who shared warnings of Muslim 'takeover'

Brexit Party candidate Dionne Cocozza has warned of a 'Muslim takeover' on Twitter. Picture: YouTube

Labour will consult on Leveson-style inquiry into fake news

Labour has promised to consult on establishing an inquiry into “fake news”. Pictured - Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinsonspeaking to the media. Photo: Aaron Chwon / PA

Ofcom dismisses Sky News 'Tory bias' complaint from Labour

The Sky News branding for the general election. Photograph: Sky.

Lib Dems release attack video of Jeremy Corbyn as a puppet who hates 'reality'

The Liberal Democrats have released a video portraying Jeremy Corbyn as a puppet. Picture: Lib Dem Press Office

'It's easy to remember, you built zero!' - Liz Truss can't remember how many starter homes Tories helped build

The secretary of state for trade was grilled by Andrew Neil over the number of social houses and starter homes built by the Conservatives as she attempted to criticise Labour's manifesto. Photo: BBC

Don't despair quite yet... Some hints of optimism in a dour election campaign

Martin Rowson illustrates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn

Michael Gove says it's wrong to use the 'L word' to describe Vote Leave and Tory claims

Michael Gove appears on Channel 4 News. Photograph: Channel 4.

Jeremy Corbyn drops free movement rights in Labour 'manifesto of hope'

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives for the launch of his party's manifesto in Birmingham. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 21, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Polling finds British voters think Tory 'fact check' stunt was unacceptable

The Tories' FactCheckUK account. Photograph: Twitter.

Labour 'manifesto' website was actually created by Tories

A new website showing Labour’s manifesto for the general election was actually created by the Conservative party.

Tories branded 'Trumpian' after banning Mirror reporter from campaign bus

The Conservative Party have been branded ‘Trumpian’ and condemned by the UK’s Society of Editors after banning a report from the Daily Mirror from their bus. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

'Don't trust the billionaires' - Viral anti-Tory campaign criticises right-wing press

A new 'guerilla' anti-Tory propaganda campaign tells people not to believe everything billionaires tell you.

Google bans ads which target people based on politics

Google will no longer allow voters to be targeted by advertisers based on their political affiliation, the company has announced. Photo: Yui Mok / PA

Minister left squirming at another Boris Johnson false campaign claim

Tory minister Brandon Lewis was grilled on Boris Johnson's National Insurance policy by Andrew Neil. Picture: BBC

Nearly twice as many young people to vote since last election

More than double the number of young people are registering to vote in the upcoming election compared to 2017. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor / PA

NHS overtakes Brexit as top issue in voters' minds

Pro-EU protesters taking part in a 2018 march to protect the NHS. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Brexit Party hopeful says 'I sure as hell am antisemitic'

A candidate for the Brexit Party has apologised for horrific comments made about Jewish people, Muslims and women after old posts resurfaced. Photo: Supplied

UKIP candidate claims illegal immigrants are coming in by paraglider

David Moreland, the UKIP candidate for North Norfolk, said that he's seen illegal immigrants arriving in the UK by paraglider. Picture: Archant

Labour hopeful 'inadvertently' reveals how Corbyn would vote in second referendum

BBC Radio 5's Emma Barnett said Lloyd Russell-Moyle's comments imply Jeremy Corbyn would campaign for leave after securing a deal - so long as it meets certain criteria. Photos: PA

EU law expert brands Boris Johnson's Brexit claims the 'biggest con trick'

Professor Michael Dougan from the University of Liverpool explained how Boris Johnson's deal is

'Stop your lying': Protesters heckle Boris Johnson in Teesside

Boris Johnson was greeted by protesters outside a factory in Teesside. Picture: BBC

Ralf Little locked out of Twitter after spoofing Tory press office

Actor Ralf Little spoofed the Conservative Party's attempts to impersonate an independent fact-checking service on Twitter. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Gallagher brother who said we 'have to leave' applied for Irish passport after vote

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he applied for an Irish passport ‘immediately’ after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. Photos: PA

Tories and Vote Leave are primary recipients of donations from climate science deniers

Could UK politics learn something about strengthening the 'quiet centre' from Australia's compulsorary voting system? Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Lorraine Kelly brands Johnson and Corbyn handshake 'ghastly' after ITV debate

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Kelly said: “Shame on them [MPs not coming on TV], and good for you. That is terrible that they’re not coming on, it’s outrageous.” Photo: ITV

More than six million people watch ITV debate between Johnson and Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson. Photograph: ITV/PA Wire .

Archbishops call for politicians to 'honour the truth' in general election campaigns

ITV newscaster Julie Etchingham, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn after the election head-to-head debate. Photograph: ITV/PA Wire.

Nigel Farage is still lying about his 'breaking point' more than three years later

Nigel Farage is criticised for his 'breaking point' posters on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Jeremy Corbyn says monarchy needs 'improvement' as party leaders debate Prince Andrew

Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson. Photograph: ITV/PA Wire .

Snap YouGov poll finds public split nearly 50/50 on who won ITV debate

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn argue in the ITV debate. Photograph: ITV/PA.

Jeremy Corbyn demolishes Boris Johnson's pledge to get Brexit done by January 31st

Jeremy Corbyn at the ITV debate. Photograph: ITV/PA.

Audience laughs after PM claims truth is important to him in ITV debate

The prime minister was laughed at by an audience after claiming the truth was important to him during ITV’s party leaders election debate. Photo: ITV

Most Read

Gallagher brother who said we ‘have to leave’ applied for Irish passport after vote

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he applied for an Irish passport ‘immediately’ after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. Photos: PA

Question Time audience member pulls apart Nigel Farage’s ‘man of the people’ persona

Nigel Farage's claims he is a man of the people is pulled apart by this young audience member on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

‘You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh’: Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

The government is not to blame for poverty, says Priti Patel

Priti Patel speaks to the BBC. Photograph: BBC/Twitter.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.