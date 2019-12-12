BREAKING: General election exit poll predicts Tory majority

Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

A joint exit poll for the three major broadcasters has predicted the general election will produce a Conservative majority.

Polling experts professors Sir John Curtice, Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher have worked with BBC News, ITV News and Sky News on the polling, and is usually credited as giving an indication of how the election will play out.

Tens of thousands of people at nearly 150 polling stations are asked to fill in a mock ballot paper to give an indication of how they voted.

The data is then analysed by data centres to work out the levels of support for each party and forecast the seat numbers predicted for each party.

In this year's scenario it has revealed that the Conservatives will win the election by a comfortable margin - giving them a majority of 86 seats.

The polling puts the Conservatives on 368 seats, Labour on 191, SNP on 55, Lib Dems on 13, Plaid Cymru on 3, Greens on 1, Brexit Party on 0, and the others on 22.

Polling experts previously warned Johnson that he must win a majority to ensure a safe passage for his Brexit withdrawal bill through the House of Commons.

The prediction from the exit poll appears in line with polling over recent works which suggested a comfortable majority for Boris Johnson despite efforts from tactical voting guides to attempt to reduce the Tory lead.

