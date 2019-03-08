Avoid pro-Brexit candidates knocking on your door by displaying this poster

The New European's handy poster to keep Brexiteers away during elections. Archant

With a general election around the corner, the last thing a Remain household want is to have a knock on the door from a Brexiteer.

Whether it is an activist from UKIP and the Brexit Party, or a pro-Brexit candidate from one of the mainstream parties, trying to influence your vote, there is a simple way to avoid those awkward conversations on the doorstep.

Simply save this this poster, print it out and place it in your window or on your door to make your pro-Remain feelings known.

DOWNLOAD YOUR POSTER AS A PDF HERE

Don't forget to tweet your photographs to @theneweuropean if you do use it!