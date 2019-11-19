Boris Johnson set dodge title of shortest-serving prime minister

Boris Johnson has at least achieved something in the election campaign - he has dodged the dubious honour of being the UK's shortest-serving prime minister.

Tuesday November 19 marked the 119th day of Johnson's premiership - the same number of days clocked up as prime minister by George Canning in 1827.

Canning died in office - making him the short-serving prime minister in UK history.

If he makes it through to his 120th day on Wednesday it will leave George Canning's record intact.

But if the Conservative lose the general election Boris Johnson could still be the second shortest-serving prime minister.

The title is currently held by another Tory predecessor - 1st Viscount Goderich - who served for just 144 days in 1827-88.

Johnson will need to serve beyond December 15th to avoid that title.