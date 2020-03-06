Video

Environment secretary votes against his own proposals to protect post-Brexit food standards

Boris Johnson MP (right) with George Eustice. Photograph: Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Environment secretary George Eustice has voted against his own proposals to protect food standards in the House of Commons.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

When Eustice was on the backbenches back in 2019 he tabled an amendment to the Agriculture Bill to try to protect the UK's high animal welfare and food hygiene standards by banning the sale of lower standard foods such as chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-injected beef.

But now as an environment secretary he failed to back the exact same amendment when it was tabled by the Labour Party in the House of Commons.

The Tory MP was joined by farming minister Victoria Prentis in voting against the proposals.

The u-turn is the latest from Eustice after he was forced to defend Priti Patel's immigration on Question Time, despite previously claiming that the Home Office needed to "get real".

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

MORE: Farmageddon - How the countryside is being shafted by Brexit leaders

Labour said that the Tories are now "tying themselves in knots to get a damaging trade deal with Donald Trump".

"This government is in chaos," said Luke Pollard MP, Labour's shadow environment secretary.

"Labour used the exact same text put forward by the Secretary of State when he was a backbencher, that would have protected our food standards. Now he and the Tories have voted it down.

"The Conservatives are tying themselves in knots to get a damaging trade deal with Donald Trump, whatever the cost.

"If this amendment was good enough for the environment secretary when he wrote it, why does he now oppose it?"

In an interview last month Eustice refused to rule out chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef appearing on shelves in the UK after a Trump trade deal.