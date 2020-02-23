Video

Environment secretary refuses to rule out chlorinated chicken in UK three times in interview

George Eustice appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

Environment secretary George Eustice has refused to rule out chlorinated chicken and hormone-treated beef being imported from the US in a post-Brexit trade deal.

He told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday it was currently illegal to sell such products and said there are "no plans" to change the law, but did not implicitly rule it out when asked three times.

"We're absolutely clear as a government we will not take risks either without food standards and when it comes to animal welfare we will be projecting our views on ... on the international stage," he said.

Pressed for a second time, he said "lactic acid washes" are now used more in the States than chlorine, which is unlikely to allay fears over animal welfare.

"What I'm saying is we won't make any moves on our standards, we've got a clear position in this country that it is illegal to sell chlorine-washed chicken, illegal to sell beef treated with hormones, we have no plans to change those things," he said.

The minister defended Boris Johnson for defying calls to visit flood-stricken areas.

He said that the "first thing" the prime minister told him last week when he was appointed to the role was that there were storms incoming.

"It was agreed that I would make a visit to look at our preparedness over that weekend," Eustice said.

"It's not true that the prime minister's not been engaged in this. From the very moment he appointed me he's been engaged. We stood up a national flood response centre and there have been daily conference calls that I've led.

"And in a cabinet government it's not a one-man show, it's right that on certain operational things such as this that the prime minister will ask one of his cabinet members to lead, I can't see anything wrong with that."

Pressed on why the PM has not been seen in public in nine days in stark contrast to during flooding in the the election period when he made visits and called an emergency Cobra meeting.

He said that was because election campaigning rules meant there was "less ministerial involvement", so "there was seen to be something of a slow start".

"That's why, because of the criticism, the prime minister in that instance did stand up Cobra," he said, adding that it has not been "necessary this time" because of the existing national flood response centre.

"We didn't need to stand up a separate Cabinet Office infrastructure in the form of Cobra because you already had one dedicated to floods that was operating."