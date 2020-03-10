Video

Tory MP complains 'taking back control' has led to handing power to Dominic Cummings

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, listens during a press conference at Downing Street, London. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

A sacked Tory minister has hit out at Dominic Cummings for 'taking back control' and seemingly using that power for himself.

Appearing on BBC Politics Live, George Freeman claimed he was a supporter of Boris Johnson's Brexit vision, but he says he fears that the prime minister risks not being able to deliver.

Speaking about his sacking from the Department of Transport, the former minister said: 'Three of us at the department of transport were moved out and I think that's because Dominic Cummings and the team have got a masterplan, much of which I support actually, which is about infrastructure, science and treasury and fiscal stimuli to level up.

'But I think the danger is that we have to deliver and if we're really going to deliver regeneration and infrastructure and renewal for those towns and cities up north, but also costal communities and rural areas like mine, you need a delivery mechanism.

'When people voted to take back control in Mid Norfolk, they didn't mean for it to stop at Dominic Cummings' desk.'

Warning against an unelected bureaucrat like Cummings holding all the power and not delivering, he said: 'We've got to learn the lessons of repeated failure by successive governments announcing a lot of money, putting out a fund, rush it out, fund white elephants, doesn't make a difference.

'And we've got to make sure that we really empower and devolve and allow the places that have got to renew and regenerate to control their own destiny.

'And that was really what the Brexit vote was all about.'