George Galloway radio programme fined £75,000 for Russia and anti-Semitism comments

Ofcom has fined George Galloway's radio programme a £75,000 fine for failing to maintain impartiality in three episodes of the talkRADIO programme.

"Under Ofcom rules, all broadcasters must remain duly impartial when covering matters of major political controversy," the watchdog said.

"TalkRADIO failed to do so in three episodes of the George Galloway programme during discussions about the poisoning of Yulia and Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, and allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party."

On three occasions, when audience contributions about the Skripal poisoning differed from the former MP's position, Galloway joked that the listeners who had sent in their messages were in Broadmoor psychiatric hospital.

Ofcom previously found that Galloway breached broadcasting rules by presenting allegations of anti-Semitism in Labour as a concocted means to criticise party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

TalkRADIO previously said in a statement: "You expect robust opinions from George Galloway, but we accept that on this occasion he crossed the line. As a station we understand the need for dissenting voices with a range of counter-opinions."

The station, owned by talkSPORT, will have to broadcast a summary of Ofcom's findings.