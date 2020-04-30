Latest The New European

Who’s on the BBC’s Question Time tonight?

PUBLISHED: 12:32 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 30 April 2020

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time programme. Photograph: BBC.

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time programme. Photograph: BBC.

Archant

Tonight’s audience-free virtual Question Time comes from the ether, with the show having apparently abandoned its pandemic practice of sourcing video questions from a particular town. But who’s on the panel? Here’s your complete guide…

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The panel on a previous episode of BBC Question Time practice social distancing. Photograph: BBC.The panel on a previous episode of BBC Question Time practice social distancing. Photograph: BBC.

Grant Shapps

Who? Transport secretary

Brought back into frontline politics by Boris Johnson after being humiliatingly demoted from the cabinet by David Cameron in 2015, Shapps is best known for living a double life as an internet marketing salesman called Michael Green while he was an MP, something he described as a “joke” or “normal”, which it is most definitely is, obviously. As Johnson’s transport secretary he was expected to be tasked with kicking issues like HS2 and Heathrow expansion, two things which seemed relatively important until about six weeks ago, down the road for the next decade. Has instead been spending this week organising a flypast for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday and urging people to hold off booking a foreign holiday this summer, advice which, in the “statements of the bleeding obvious” rankings, stands aside not putting pressure on the NHS by deliberately and repeatedly slamming one’s own thumb in the car door.

Anneliese Dodds

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Who? Shadow chancellor of the exchequer

Elected to Parliament in 2017, Dodds served 25 days on the backbenches before being promoted to Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow team and is now Kier Starmer’s shadow chancellor, being widely seen as an uncontroversial, non-factional pick. Said on Any Questions last year: “Well I guess I’m anti-Brexit. Well no, not guess, I am anti-Brexit.” Expect more fiery rhetoric like that tonight. Anneliese Dodds fact #1: she has used the word ‘bricolage’ - the construction or creation of a work from a diverse range of things that happen to be available - twice in parliamentary debates, making her the only MP to use the word in the past 219 years. Anneliese Dodds fact #2: despite being one of the most senior figures in British politics, she has a Wikipedia entry made up of 352 words, 75 fewer than little-remembered 1980s comedy band The Grumbleweeds.

Jeane Freeman

Who? Scottish Government health secretary

You may also want to watch:

SNP health secretary, the inclusion of whom will infuriate nationalist tweeters forced to find something else to get blood-pressure-threateningly angry about tonight, Freeman has held the role since June 2018, having previously been responsible for social security. The former Communist has been considerably more open than her English counterpart in admitting we’re going to be sat in our pants watching Seinfeld for a very long time, saying we are in “uncharted territory” and “returning to what we regard as a normal life will not be possible in the near future”. Don’t have nightmares!

Paul Nurse

Who? Geneticist and cell biologist

The latest beneficiary of Question Time’s recent innovation of booking guests who might actually know what they’re talking about, Nurse won a Nobel Prize in 2001 which, while not shielding him from people online with names like AlbionOverlord accusing him of being a shill/traitor, means he’s probably worth a listen. Director of the Francis Crick Institute, he has said of the prime minister: “It’s galling when people who have denounced experts then come on the stage and start talking about experts.” Was then attacked by claret-nosed Daily Mail columnist Nigel Lawson who accused him of sneering from the sidelines, somehow made it all about the euro and anyway, he had been “speaking to a friend” who knew better. Nurse’s full title is Sir Paul Maxime Nurse FRS FMedSci HonFREng HonFBA MAE, which must make filling in online forms an irksome task.

George Osborne

Who? Editor of the Evening Standard

In an alternative universe, in which David Cameron did not call an unnecessary and devastating referendum because he was worried about political and intellectual heavyweights like Mark Francois and Andrew Rosindell defecting to the UK Independence Party, Osborne would now be almost a year into his first full term as prime minister, leading the medical and economic fight against coronavirus. But Cameron did, meaning Osborne is now the editor of the capital’s evening newspaper, a turn which the former prime minister has revealed his chancellor has expressed to him his frustration by saying: “I told you not to do that f***ing referendum.” Meanwhile, there is still no word as to whether Osborne has got his shorthand.

• Question Time is on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

This is not the media’s finest hour... but journalists are key workers

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

The suffering of poorer nations will be felt by us all

Children playfully run away from a fumigation machine mounted on the back of a pick up used in a displaced camp in Maiduguri. Picture: AUDU MARTE/AFP via Getty Images

Where Brexit and Covid-19 collide

Workers in the assembly area of an aircraft factory in the Midlands, building spitfires. (Photo by Hudson/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The global heroes and villains of the coronavirus battle

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BONNIE GREER: In praise of the hidden workers who keep society ticking

Nurses working during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Jacob King

Boris Johnson to do first coronavirus briefing since becoming ill

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

The decision that will define the PM’s fate as well as the country’s

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Downing Street as he returns to work following his recovery from Covid-19. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Will Boris Johnson become a convert to the gospel of the NHS?

Boris Johnson recording a video message at Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

How Europe helped to inspire Shakespeare

An aerial image of Kronborg Castle, Helsingør (Photo by Blom UK via Getty Images)

Why now is the time for universal basic income

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak clapping outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers initiative to recognise and support NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA

Government refuses EU request for customs office in Belfast and asks officials to fly in regularly instead

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA.

Michael Gove admits UK was not prepared for the coronavirus

Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove in front of a Commons' public administration committee

Boris Johnson will take paternity leave ‘later in the year’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Tories under fire after urging supporters to apply for coronavirus tests to help hit target

Matt Hancock's e-mail about coronavirus tests to party supporters. Photograph: Twitter.

Right-wing Tories launch China Research Group over coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson speaks with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi during a UK-China Strategic Dialogue at Lancaster House. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA.

How restarting the Premier League has become a political football for the Tories

Boris Johnson (right) speaks to media with ex-footballer Ian Wright ahead of a bid for the World Cup 2018 while mayor of London. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA.

Matt Hancock mocked for praising Daily Mail initiative to fundraise for PPE for NHS workers

Daily Mail front page (left) and Matt Hancock during a coronavirus briefing (right)

Dominic Cummings swayed SAGE coronavirus debate in his favour, report claims

Top government advisor Dominic Cummings allegedly pressued SAGE advisors to introduce a government lockdown; Stefan Rousseau PA Wire

UK government is eligible to claim from EU solidarity fund to help tackle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Cabinet minister downplays concerns thousands of businesses could fold following a hard Brexit

Lord True (left) aswering a question from Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town (right) concerning Brexit negotiations

Mobile app to assist with easing lockdown ‘should be ready in three weeks’

Australia already uses a CovidSafe app to help with contact tracing during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Alexander Britton/PA Wire.

A hard Brexit during coronavirus ‘unforgivable’ SNP leader tells Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Hancock concedes NHS was not prepared for coronavirus after questions about workers wearing bin bags

Health minister Matt Hancock was admitted the NHS was not well prepared for the coronavirus epidemic. PA Photo. Pippa Fowles./10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Veteran Labour MP to step down from Keir Starmer’s frontbench to recover from coronavirus

Veteran Labour MP Tony Lloyd. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Matt Hancock says numbers will be ‘broadly where they are expected to be’ over testing target

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Plaid Cymru joins calls for government to block tax-dodging companies from coronavirus bailout support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Put Michael Gove in charge of coronavirus economic recovery, claims former minister

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove previously blamed China for the government's slow response to coronavirus. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire .

Boris Johnson’s coronavirus response has been ‘anything but a success’, says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Downing Street says it will ‘partially reveal’ experts on SAGE group ‘shortly’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right) during a press briefing on coronavirus. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

Don’t expect change after coronavirus while Boris Johnson is in charge

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF: Science doesn’t provide all the answers; ministers need solutions too

Members of the public pass Coronavirus related graffiti in Edinburgh as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham shares proposals to return to ‘normality’ after coronavirus

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester. Photo: Sky News.

President Trump claims coronavirus press briefings ‘not worth the time and effort’

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lib Dems criticise Dominic Raab for rejecting public inquiry over coronavirus

Dominic Raab on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Photo: Sky News.

Senior Labour MP urges the government to ramp up coronavirus testing

Rachel Reeves, Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet minister. Photo: BBC One.

Great European Lives: Marie Tussaud

A waxwork of Swiss wax modeller Marie Tussaud (1761 - 1850). In 1835 she set up a permanent exhibition in Baker Street, which was burned down in 1925 and re-opened in Marylebone Road in 1928 as Madame Tussaud's. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Uncommon Language: How the Welsh and English language differ

The Bridge at Betws-Y-Coed, Snowdonia, Wales

How surrealism baffled Britain

Ithell Colquhoun 1906, Shillong, Assam, India - 1988, Penzance, Great Britain The Pine Family 1940 Oil on canvas 46 x 54 cm The Vera and Arturo Schwarz Collection of Dada and Surrealist Art in the Israel Museum B98.0425

The restive region taking teetering steps to statehood

Men wash their motorbikes in a water hole near the border of Anglophone region in Cameroon.Picture: Giles Clarke/UNOCHA via Getty Images

Fossil Fuelled: The forgotten dinosaur discovery which transformed science

Iguanadon (herbivorous dinosaur) fossils discovered by Jules Creteur in a coal mine, Bernissart, Belgium 1878. captured in a wood engraving. Photo: Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Most Read

Downing Street bars Sunday Times journalists from posing questions during coronavirus briefing

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster. (Rick Findler/PA)

Just 112 out of 50,000 UK applicants turn up to replace Eastern Europeans fruit picking

Worker picks raspberries in a fruit field at Boxford Suffolk Farms, in Suffolk, England. (AP Photo/Leonora Beck)

Priti Patel ridiculed after announcing ‘shoplifting is down’ compared to year before

Home Secretary Priti Patel during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Nigel Farage claims he is a ‘key worker’ as he flouts coronavirus rules to film migrant rant

Nigel Farage appears to flout coronavirus rules to film a video rant on a beach. Photograph: Twitter.

Campaigners file case that argues EU citizenship is permanent regardless of Brexit

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave European Union and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.