Latest The New European

Great European Lives: Georges Carpentier

PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 October 2019

Charlie Connelly

Georges Carpentier and his manager Francis Descamps greeting the crowd on their arrival on the liner 'La Savoie' in the port of New York City, United States. (Photo by KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Georges Carpentier and his manager Francis Descamps greeting the crowd on their arrival on the liner 'La Savoie' in the port of New York City, United States. (Photo by KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

KEYSTONE-FRANCE/GAMMA-RAPHO

CHARLIE CONNELLY looks back at the life of the French boxer, actor and first World War pilot Georges Carpentier, whose dogged determination took him from the slagheaps to the ring.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

For all the newsreel footage that exists of Georges Carpentier in action, the elegance of his movement and lethality of his right hand clear even in grainy images a century old, there are two clips away from the ring that possibly reveal most about the man some still hail as the greatest boxer Europe ever produced.

In the first, filmed in 1915, Carpentier is smartly turned out in his air force uniform and képi, sitting at the controls of a stationary aircraft. He's laughing and joking with a man sitting behind him, hamming it up, performing, playing to the camera. With his dark good looks there's an air of the young Elvis Presley about him, aware he's the focus of attention and indulging it playfully and confidently like the celebrity-in-khaki that he is.

By the second clip, filmed in December 1920, Carpentier has emerged from the war a hero pilot awarded the Croix de Guerre and Médaille Militaire for his valour in the air. He's been in London to see the American boxer Frank Moran fight Joe Beckett, the British champion, but before returning to France has insisted on paying a visit to the Cenotaph unveiled only a month earlier on Armistice Day.

The snow-white monument is piled high with floral tributes when Carpentier steps out of the car wearing a heavy coat and homburg hat, carrying a large wreath of roses, lilies and white chrysanthemums. He stands absolutely still for a moment, looking sightlessly ahead as if remembering terrible things, and this time there's no smiling, waving or performing. In contrast to the exuberant, handsome youth in the cockpit of five years earlier his mouth is a tight-lipped, straight line. There are shadows under his eyes and cheekbones. He is completely motionless.

He's drawn a crowd - Carpentier was arguably the best-known Frenchman in the world at the time - but despite being jostled gently by the shifting mass of grinning men gathered around him Carpentier acts as if he's entirely alone. Trolleybuses pass slowly in the misty background with faces pressed against the windows as he removes his hat, walks forward and lays his wreath on top of the pile beneath the freshly-chiselled inscription "The Glorious Dead". On it is a card reading, "From one who fought with them - G. Carpentier".

He steps back, looks up at the stone catafalque, looks down at his hat, fingers its brim for a moment, turns and disappears into a crowd of which he appears entirely unaware. A young girl is lifted above the hats and caps to watch him go.

Georges Carpentier is best remembered for his clash with Jack Dempsey for the heavyweight championship of the world in front of 90,000 people in Jersey City during the hot summer of 1921, eight months after his Cenotaph visit. Dubbed the Fight of the Century, it ended in defeat for the European challenger who was knocked out in the fourth round of a one-sided contest. But Carpentier's combination of finely-honed technique, tactical nous and a right hand like a steamhammer has still earned him a place among the pantheon of the world's greatest fighters. Indeed, despite losing to Dempsey his reputation not only remained unsullied by defeat, it was actually enhanced.

When he arrived in the US it was into a level of attention even the most famous boxer in Europe had never experienced. The fight remains one of the most hyped events in sporting history, the first boxing match to be broadcast coast-to-coast on the fledgling medium of radio and the first to take more than a million dollars at the gate. The reason for the intense interest was the coming together of the two best fighters in the world in a captivating battle of styles, personalities and continents. It pitted the urbane, refined European war hero against the snarling brawler who had been tried (and acquitted) for dodging the draft, and America was utterly captivated by the Frenchman.

You may also want to watch:

"I read the stories about the fight in the next day's papers and felt that I hadn't won," recalled Dempsey afterwards. "Carpentier was the hero, never before had anyone seen such courage. I was just a butcher who happened to win."

Even in defeat the world's press was unstinting in its praise for Carpentier. He lost but put up a brave fight, had fought with classical elegance and had taken his defeat with gentlemanly grace and commendable sportsmanship. Carpentier prompted these responses like no fighter ever before. His good looks, stylish technique, intelligence in the ring and exotic Frenchness - he was the first high-profile non-Anglophone to excel in the sport - set him apart from the brawny sluggers who dominated heavyweight boxing in the early 20th century.

"A world hero, a physical marvel and the most learned man that ever stepped into a ring," gushed one US newspaper, "a student, scholar and gentleman, Georges Carpentier stands for all that is best in manhood."

The renowned French novelist Colette even reported on Carpentier's 1912 win over Willie Lewis in Paris while George Bernard Shaw attended a fight for the first time in 35 years when he saw Carpentier in action against Joe Beckett in London in December 1919. "A burst of cheering made me look around again to the gangway; and this time I was startled by a most amazing apparition: nothing less than Charles XII, 'The Madman of the North', striding along the gangway in a Japanese silk dressing-gown as gallantly as if he had not been killed almost exactly 201 years before," he wrote, as if watching something that transcended the mere exchanging of blows in a roped-off canvas square.

Yet Carpentier's background was far from the world of an artistic gentleman pugilist. The son of a coalminer, he grew up in Lens in the heart of the French coalfields, scrapping among the slagheaps, a prodigy like no-one had ever seen. In 1906, at the age of 12, he took on an army corporal twice his age in a local tournament and won easily. He won his first French welterweight title at just 17, going on to become European champion in 1911 before moving up to middleweight and winning the European title in that division too. This earned Carpentier, still only 18, a crack at the world title where he put up a strong showing against the experienced champion Billy Papke until the fight was stopped in the 17th round. Moving up through light heavyweight to heavyweight, in 1913 he twice knocked out the great British fighter Bombardier Billy Wells to win and retain his fourth European belt in four different weight divisions, all while still in his teens.

Carpentier was in London when war was declared in July 1914, having just beaten the American 'Gunboat' Smith in a world title fight, and hurried back across the Channel as soon as he could. After first being commissioned as an officer's driver his repeated entreaties to train as a pilot were finally granted and he qualified in the early summer of 1915. He made perilous surveillance flights low over German lines, notably at the Battle of Verdun where his plane was so riddled with bullets he later discovered one had passed through the rim of his helmet.

Despite having lost what for many boxers would have been his best years to the Great War, Carpentier emerged after the conflict as strong and successful as ever. In 1919 he won and retained the world light heavyweight crown and knocked out Joe Beckett barely a minute into the first round to recapture the European belt, the fight that threw George Bernard Shaw into raptures of historical allegory.

After his defeat to Dempsey, Carpentier's career went into slow decline. He lost to the unfancied Senegalese light-heavyweight known as Battling Siki in 1922 after injuring his hand during the bout, and while there were still flashes of his old star quality - a rematch with Beckett in 1923 was over so fast the Prince of Wales said he'd missed the entire thing because he was lighting his cigar - he retired in 1926 at the age of 32.

After boxing he forged a brief and unlikely career as a song-and-dance man, appearing on vaudeville stages and acting in a handful of feature films to reviews best described as 'mixed'. He saw out the years until his death at the age of 81 as a Paris restauranteur, chatting amiably to diners beneath framed black and white photographs of the days when he bestrode continents while likened to a Greek god. Yet behind all the titles, belts and anecdotes there lurked the young man who'd fought his way out from the slagheaps, horsed around in a plane for the cameras at a time when he must have felt immortal and stood one freezing morning by a stone monument, lost in memories, drawn by the sacrifices of those who never came home from a fight far bigger than anything Georges Carpentier encountered in the ring.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Mark Francois mocks John Bercow's height as he wishes him happy retirement

Brexiteer Mark Francois in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Great European Lives: Georges Carpentier

Georges Carpentier and his manager Francis Descamps greeting the crowd on their arrival on the liner 'La Savoie' in the port of New York City, United States. (Photo by KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

People's Vote staff tell chairman to quit over fears he is holding back campaign

People's Vote campaigner. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

Lib Dem MP Heidi Allen will not stand for re-election

Heidi Allen MP. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

How literature's awards season descended into squabbling

Joint winners Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo during 2019 Booker Prize Winner Announcement . (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

MPs deny Boris Johnson a general election after his third attempt to force one

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings, left, leave 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

WILL SELF on the two sides of Brighton

England, East Sussex, Brighton, Brighton Pier (Photo by: Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Threat of Brexit could mean no pigs in blankets this Christmas

A traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day . Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Apocalypse novel: The bizarre tale of Brando's book

Marlon Brando in a military uniform with a lei around his neck and relaxing with topless, Tarita on the beach in a scene from the film 'Mutiny on the Bounty', 1962. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

December election would be 'Christmas and birthday present for PM', warns SNP MP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Little Britain to be updated for Brexit era on October 31st

One of the many Little Britain memes doing the rounds on social media. Photograph: Twitter.

David Cameron's memoirs: a disappointing book about a failed leader

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street before making a statement on July 11, 2016 in London, England. Mr Cameron has announced he will stand aside as Prime Minister after Andrea Leadsom's decision to pull out of the Conservative leadership contest now leaves Home Secretary Theresa May as the sole contender for the position of Prime Minister. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Chairman at People's Vote accused of launching 'wrecking ball' through campaign

Roland Rudd appears on the radio. Photograph: LBC.

Is Twitter censoring its pro-Remain users?

A mobile phone user loads up the Twitter app. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

The political debate is about to get bigger than Brexit

Boris Johnson in New York for an UN conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How a freewheeling faction from the Spectator magazine took the levers of power

Then editor of The Spectator magazine Boris Johnson poses at Albert Dock during his visit on October 20, 2004 to the city of Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong /Getty Images)

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson won't switch seats to ensure re-election

Jo Swinson speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Conservative chairman brands Lib Dem-SNP general election bid a 'gimmick'

Conservative chairman James Cleverly on BBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Diane Abbott says 'Labour is up for an election' if prime minister takes no-deal Brexit off the table

Diane Abbott speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Lib Dem's Chuka Umunna warns People's Vote may only be achieved with new government

MP Chuka Umunna on Sky's Sophie Ridge on Sunday, Picture: Sky News

'Stop throwing tantrums': Philip Hammond says he will vote against a December general election

Philip Hammond tells Sky's Sophie Ridge that this is not the time for a general election. Picture: Sky News

We can't dismiss the People's Vote march as lily-white suburban jolly

Protestors march towards Parliament Square demanding a final say on the government's Brexit deal. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

John Major and Tony Blair on the dangers of Boris Johnson's deal

Britain's Conservative former prime minister John Major (L) and Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (R) speak as they cross the Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland on June 9, 2016, during a visit to campaign for a 'remain' vote in the EU referendum. (Photograph: JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

We've got to get Boris Johnson out of Number 10. Now!

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, leaves from 10 Downing Street. (Photograph: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: My heroin days in south London squats

Will Self, seen here during his famous stare-off with Tory MP Mark Francois on BBC's Politics Live , says the prospect of Brexit has left him nostalgic for his days of drug addiction. Picture: BBC

Leaked document reignites fears government is planning to make UK 'Singapore-on-Thames' after Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits a hospital. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA Wire.

UK creative sector fears Brexit brain drain

A woman rapidly forgetting a 'Get Ready for Brexit' advert. Picture: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

'Brilliant, Boris!': Army of Facebook commenters all say the same things

People have been speculating about the curiously monotonous responses to Boris Johnson's Facebook posts. Picture: Facebook

Liberal Democrats aim at both Labour and Tories with WWII-style campaign

The Lib Dem poster takes its cues from a Second World War propaganda campaign. Picture: Liberal Democrats

You can now carve your favourite Brexiteer on to a pumpkin

The new 'Westmonsters' pumpkin carving kit from Groupon. Photograph: Groupon.

Emmanuel Macron holds EU back from granting a three-month Brexit extension: reports

French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be the only thing holding EU negotiators back from granting a three-month Brexit extension. Picture: Ugo Amez/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM

The New European poll of the week on polls, posters, and plonkers

Saturday's People's Vote march. Pictuer: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Man says he'll go to jail with Boris Johnson if he breaks the law over Brexit

A caller to LBC said he would go to jail with Boris Johnson over Brexit. Picture: LBC

Mark Francois branded 'poundshop Trump' after saying he wants to 'drain the swamp'

Mark Francois appears on the news to talk about a general election. Photograph: BBC News.

Leo Varadkar reveals secret reason why he wants Brexit sorted either way by October 31st

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a press briefing outside government buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Is Brexit Britain heading to the Dark Side?

jabba

Review: Noises Off is a 'clumsy stab' at a classic

Noises Off at The Garrick Theatre

MANDRAKE: Calls for Sunday Times to apologise to Gina Miller over 'monkey' remark

Gina Miller reacts outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Majority believe violence against MPs is a 'price worth paying' to sort Brexit, survey finds

Metropolitan Police officers stand outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Radio caller says Boris Johnson isn't the only leader to lie - but can't explain who else has

LBC Radio presenter James O'Brien. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Most Read

‘You have wrecked my dreams’ - European student’s letter to Boris Johnson over Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA.

‘Boris Johnson is a dumb person’s idea of a smart person’ - US TV host on the British PM

John Oliver mentions the People's Vote March. Photograph: HBO.

Brexiteer accuses Nigel Farage of being a Remainer who is ‘conning’ Leave voters

Nigel Farage appears on his radio show on LBC. Photograph: LBC/Global.

How would you vote in a December general election?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

‘This is all your fault!’ - Presenter hits out at Iain Duncan-Smith

Iain Duncan-Smith on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy