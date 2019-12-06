Video demolishes Boris Johnson's 'get Brexit done' claim in just 60 seconds

An uncooked chicken is used as an example of how Boris Johnson won't 'get Brexit done'. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

A video has perfectly pulled apart Boris Johnson's 'get Brexit done' claims in just one minute.

Antony Hook, Liberal Democrat MEP for the South East of England, released the video on social media to counteract the prime minister's claims.

Johnson said his week that people won't be talking about Brexit in 2020 because he will get it resolved by January 31st.

In the short video, which starts with Boris Johnson parrotting the line, viewers are given scenarios where things are only part of the way finished.

"Is this fruit salad done?" asks the video, as it shows liquid being poured over fruit.

"I this painting done?" continues the video as it showed a wall which is only partly painted.

As the camera pans across a building site with the materials all stacked up waiting to be completed, the caption "done?" appears.

The video continues: "Leaving on 31 January will be just the start of years of negotiations and uncertainty."

Turning to an uncooked chicken which is being eaten off a plate, it continues: "Brexit will not be done by 31 January. Don't swallow what Boris is trying to sell.

"If we leave, the real Brexit talks begin the next day, which will take years."

The video ends with an almost entirely undecorated Christmas tree, again with a caption that reads: "Done?"

The video has started to receive traction on social media in a bid to demolish Boris Johnson's claims about his "oven-ready" Brexit deal.