Led By Donkeys reveal winners of spoof 'Get Ready for Brexit' billboard competition

A new billboard from the Led By Donkeys campaign mocks the government's 'get ready for Brexit' adverts. Photograph: Led By Donkeys.

The Led By Donkeys campaigners have revealed the winners of a competition to find the best parodies of the government's 'Get Ready for Brexit' adverts.

The winners, picked by The Thick Of It writer Armando Iannucci and comedian David Schneider, were chosen after the anti-Brexit led By Donkeys campaigners called on members of the public to help to produce new "more accurate" billboards in response to the government adverts.

In one image the public are warned to "get ready for IT" with Boris Johnson mocked up as a clown in the style of the horror movie It.

In another Donald Trump can be seen gobbling up the words Brexit and the NHS logo, recognising how the US will be the main benefactors of a post-Brexit trade deal.

A third shows Nigel Farage holding a Brexit Party "I'm Ready" placard, pointing out the hypocrisy of the leading Brexiteer, who has ensured his children still have European passports.

Another plays on Michael Gove's claims that the public have had enough of experts, swapping experts for exports.

A fifth uses a photograph of Boris Johnson knocking over a 10-year-old child while he plays touch rugby in Japan in 2015.

The poster is captioned "get ready to tackle kids in the biscuit aisle".

More than 3,000 people submitted entries to the Led By Donkeys competition.

The first tranche of billboards will appear in Neath, Coventry, Havant, Salisbury and Weymouth.