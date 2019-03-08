Video

Government drops £100 million 'Get Ready for Brexit' advertising campaign

An electronic display showing a 'Get ready for Brexit' Government advert,in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The government has quietly dropped its £100 million 'get ready for Brexit' advertising campaign preparing the country for the UK's intended departure from the EU on 31st October.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A new billboard from the Led By Donkeys campaign mocks the government's 'get ready for Brexit' adverts. Photograph: Led By Donkeys. A new billboard from the Led By Donkeys campaign mocks the government's 'get ready for Brexit' adverts. Photograph: Led By Donkeys.

It is an indication that the government now accepts that it will not leave on the scheduled date, despite Boris Johnson's promise he would "rather be found dead in a ditch" than request a further delay.

The campaign, said to cost at least £100 million, was launched at the end of August with social media advertising, television, radio, and billboard messages.

It had been derided on social media, and even on billboard sites across the country by the Led By Donkeys campaigners, who at an anti-Brexit protest unveiled their own "get ready for a People's Vote" message.

The National Audit Office said the campaign had "limited impact" because it was launched so close to 31st October.

"On 1 September 2019, the government launched a major communications campaign to help individuals and businesses prepare for EU exit, including newspaper and television adverts, improved guidance and direct engagement with industry," their report said.

MORE: Are the government's Brexit ads a psychology trick on all of Britain?

"However, at this late stage and with ongoing uncertainty about the prospect of no deal on 31 October, this may have limited impact."

Now reports claim the advertising campaign has been shelved in an admission the government does not believe the UK will not leave the EU next week.

Radio and television adverts have stopped in recent days, but some readers have noted advertisements continue at billboard sites.

The cabinet office had not responded to media reports.