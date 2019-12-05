Gina Miller tells Remainers tactical voting will take Boris Johnson's majority into minus figures

Gina Miller campaigns with Luciana Berger. Photograph: Julia Hines/Twitter. Archant

Campaigner and businesswoman Gina Miller has predicted Boris Johnson could win a 12 seat majority - but tactical voting could put the majority into minus figures.

Miller said the only way to avoid a Conservative government is by voting tactically, and urged Remain voters to "take back control" of the political agenda.

She added that although the Liberal Democrats' current position in the polls is "disappointing", there is still a long way to go, with the last three days before the election being "what really matters".

Speaking at a campaign event with Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Luciana Berger in East Finchley, Miller said: "They (the Conservatives) are taking us to a place which is so damaging.

"And we can stop it. And the only way, I'm afraid at this election, is by tactical voting.

"Wining is not just about defeating the Conservative majority, if we can get them to less than 10 we can still get in there and make sure we have a say in the situation.

"It literally is, to take their phrase, taking back control."

Miller said the prime minister is currently on course for a 12 seat majority, but that will all change if Remainers tactically vote.

She added: "Right now, according to our data from last Monday, the Conservatives are sitting on a majority of 12. If we tactically vote they will be in minus territory.

"The message that we're pushing forwards is that a Tory majority gives you no options. That's it, game over."

Miller did concede that the Liberal Democrats' current position in the polls in "disappointing", but added that she did not believe this was because of the unpopularity of their party leader Jo Swinson.

"They (the Liberal Democrats) should be sweeping up votes and we need to figure out why that's not happening," she said.

Miller told the PA news agency that she did not believe it was a problem with leader Jo Swinson. She said: "I think it's more about policy."

Miller, however, insisted it was not the policy to revoke Article 50 which was a concern for voters.

She there are "two campaigns happening", a national one and local ones, and that "Luciana's doing well" in Finchley and Golders Green.

The businesswoman and campaigner added: "The last three days before the election is when it really matters - there's still time to go."

The Remain United campaigner said that tactical voting works in "unusual" elections - and it can work again in this one.

"When I launched the tactical voting campaign in 2017, everybody said it couldn't be done. So we can do it again, we need to do it again.

"The national scene is not being played out in local constituencies, this is a very unusual election. Those sites who are just looking at data from 2015 and 2017 will get it wrong - this election, voters are not behaving as they did in the past," she said.

Berger added: "We're coming a close second - there's everything to play for in this constituency. Tactical voting can make a difference here."