Supreme Court: Gina Miller called 'traitor' by pro-Brexit supporters as she leaves prorogation hearing

Businesswoman and lawyer Gina Miller at the Royal Courts of Justice. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto

Protesters outside the doors of the Supreme Court have attacked Gina Miller as a 'traitor' and a 'shyster' as she left the first day of the hearing about Boris Johnson's prorogation.

The businesswoman is appealing a verdict on her earlier challenge over the legality of Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks.

During the trial, a number of pro- and anti-Brexit protesters have gathered outside the Supreme Court.

Around 40 anti-Brexit demonstrators started the day with a silent protest, and later some were chanting "save our democracy, stop the coup", while around 100 interested passers-by looked on.

In addition, a small group of pro-Brexit supporters - one carrying a flag with the words "Remoaners are traitors" - also remained outside the court.

As Miller left the court she faced both cheers and boos from anti and pro-Brexit supporters respectively.

She was briefly followed from the door of the court by photographers and a handful of pro-Brexit demonstrators, some of whom shouted "traitor", "shyster" and "Brexit now" after her.