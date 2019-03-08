Video

'I thought you wanted to take back control of our laws' - Gina Miller takes on Brexiteers on Question Time

Gina Miller appears on BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Gina Miller was praised for her performance on Question Time as she took on Brexiteers in the audience who were angered by the Supreme Court ruling.

In one scene she clashed with Brexiteers in the audience, who claimed that MPs were trying to "frustrate" the will of the people and that the law was actually having to leave the European Union.

A calm Miller pointed out how MPs voted to trigger Article 50, to pass the Withdrawal Act and also in 2018.

"They've actually passed three bits of legislation to enact on the referendum, and they're now having to go towards the last bit of this... I don't understand you have to understand what they are trying to do".

When the Welsh audience re-emphasised their point, Miller said "that is your opinion but I thought we were going to bring back everything to our laws and courts and they were going to decide?"

But the stuttering Brexiteer said: "Surely because the MPs couldn't decide about staying in Europe, so they asked us, what our opinions was.

"We voted to Leave - end of story."

"They've carried on doing that - they haven't got to the end yet," pointed out the businesswoman.

"No because all you lot don't want us to get to the end. You've stopped us doing it."

Miller pointed out "I haven't, I've made sure it's legal".

"Under Article 50 if it doesn't comply with our constitutional requirements we will be contravening international law."

Asked if she would have been fighting this under Labour, she pointed out that she "had been a campaigner for thirty years".

"I've been doing this for a long time keeping tabs on what's going on. This is not just overnight."

Another asked if it was a "Remain government" would she still be doing this, but Miller said her campaigning spans decades.

"Who tried to break the law? Yes," she said as the audience member looked impressed. "I've been doing it the whole time, I was doing this ten years ago".

Also in the programme Miller was exasperated by the fact she had worked hard to get MPs back into parliament following prorogation, only for the politicians to return to arguing among themselves.

"This is not Great Britain. This is not our country. We're a decent, tolerant country, where people at the top should be setting an example, and our parliamentarians should be ashamed of themselves."

Damon Evans tweeted that she "is a tough cookie, and an inspiration. How she puts up with the hassle she gets, mostly from people who don't understand the issues, is beyond me. Our country is lucky to have her, fighting for our democracy, yet so many people just don't appreciate it."

James Melville wrote: "Gina Miller is a class act. Right now, she is the real leader of the opposition."

Derek James wrote: "Brexit supporters on #bbcqt have absolutely no understanding of what Gina Miller's court case was all about. Why am I not surprised!"

Another said: "Notice all the Gina Miller haters are almost always men. What is it about an intelligent, principled, professional woman that brings out such hatred..."