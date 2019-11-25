Green Party supporters backing Labour or Lib Dem candidates could stop Boris Johnson win, claims Gina Miller

The business owner and activist who took the government to court over its authority to implement Brexit without parliamentary approval has warned talk of a Tory landslide is premature. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA PA Wire/PA Images

Business owner and activist Gina Miller, who took the government to court over prorogation, has warned talk of a Tory landslide is premature.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Miller claims tactical voting still could wipe out a Conservative majority, as it did in the 2017 general election.

"People are getting despondent when they read the headlines forgetting that in 2017, the 15% lead was supposed to translate to a 100+ seat majority for Mrs May," Miller said.

"Remain United's data points to a Boris Johnson majority of 70 seats, but this could shrink to zero with pro-Remain smart tactical voting, as it did in 2017."

You may also want to watch:

The latest update to her tactical voting guide called Remain United suggests it is voters in marginal seats and those who support the Green Party who most need to consider tactical voting.

Remain United said "on the back of the Conservative's barebones manifesto to match their barebones Brexit, and several weekend polls and news stories saying Boris Johnson and The Conservative Party can be confident of a majority government, the message from Gina Miller is 'not so fast'."

Analysing the most recent poll of polls and putting data through its MRP machine, Remain United found the Conservative lead over Labour of 13.1% is actually lower than the 15% recorded as the same time in the 2017 election campaign.

According to Miller, this means tactical voting still has a strong opportunity to reduce the Tory lead. Remain United say there are still 49 marginal seats, which the group will intensify their activity in.

Remain United have told Green Party voters that, "there are many marginal seats where the votes are so tight that Green Party voters could be decisive if they tactically voted for the Labour of Lib Dem recommendation in their constituency".

They added: "Voting tactically could decide who is elected and the eventual make up of parliament."