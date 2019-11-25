Latest The New European

Green Party supporters backing Labour or Lib Dem candidates could stop Boris Johnson win, claims Gina Miller

PUBLISHED: 15:09 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 25 November 2019

The business owner and activist who took the government to court over its authority to implement Brexit without parliamentary approval has warned talk of a Tory landslide is premature. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA

The business owner and activist who took the government to court over its authority to implement Brexit without parliamentary approval has warned talk of a Tory landslide is premature. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Business owner and activist Gina Miller, who took the government to court over prorogation, has warned talk of a Tory landslide is premature.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Miller claims tactical voting still could wipe out a Conservative majority, as it did in the 2017 general election.

"People are getting despondent when they read the headlines forgetting that in 2017, the 15% lead was supposed to translate to a 100+ seat majority for Mrs May," Miller said.

"Remain United's data points to a Boris Johnson majority of 70 seats, but this could shrink to zero with pro-Remain smart tactical voting, as it did in 2017."

You may also want to watch:

The latest update to her tactical voting guide called Remain United suggests it is voters in marginal seats and those who support the Green Party who most need to consider tactical voting.

Remain United said "on the back of the Conservative's barebones manifesto to match their barebones Brexit, and several weekend polls and news stories saying Boris Johnson and The Conservative Party can be confident of a majority government, the message from Gina Miller is 'not so fast'."

Analysing the most recent poll of polls and putting data through its MRP machine, Remain United found the Conservative lead over Labour of 13.1% is actually lower than the 15% recorded as the same time in the 2017 election campaign.

According to Miller, this means tactical voting still has a strong opportunity to reduce the Tory lead. Remain United say there are still 49 marginal seats, which the group will intensify their activity in.

Remain United have told Green Party voters that, "there are many marginal seats where the votes are so tight that Green Party voters could be decisive if they tactically voted for the Labour of Lib Dem recommendation in their constituency".

They added: "Voting tactically could decide who is elected and the eventual make up of parliament."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson's Brexit day would be a dark day for women

Campaigners fighting for a People's Vote. Photograph: Mary Honeyball/Twitter.

Matt Hancock video tweet is dubbed with Hannibal Lecter and it's hilarious

Matt Hancock's friendly face gets a lot more ominous when he's dubbed with Hannibal Lecter dialogue, one Twitter user has proved. Picture: Matt Hancock

Coldplay's Chris Martin says he will vote for the Lib Dems

'They were all yellow': Chris Martin has said that he will “probably” vote for Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats in the general election. Photo: dominic Lipinski / PA

Green Party supporters backing Labour or Lib Dem candidates could stop Boris Johnson win, claims Gina Miller

The business owner and activist who took the government to court over its authority to implement Brexit without parliamentary approval has warned talk of a Tory landslide is premature. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA

Brexit Party candidate called for Muslims to lose UK citizenship

Social media posts by a candidate for the Brexit Party have been revealed by an anti-hate group who say the candidate has been stoking hostility to immigrants. Photo: Archant

Tory incumbent 'can't personally do anything about' child poverty in his seat

Conservative Gordon Henderson, who is contesting a seat he has held for nine years, said he

Former Conservative MP tells Dominic Raab's constituents to vote Lib Dem

Dominic Raab has been criticised by the last Conservative MP to hold his seat, who said Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal “is a really damaging threat which must not go unchallenged”. Pictured, Dominic Raab and Andy McDonald. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Councillor offers 'free fish and chips' for Brexit Party win

A town councillor has offered free fish and chips if the Brexit Party win seats. Picture: Getty Images

Tory hopeful caught 'blatantly' staging door-knock interview with friend in fake news scandal

A Conservative candidate has been caught on video setting up a fake interview with a friend who was made to appear as a genuine constituent. Photos: Mail Plus

Brexit Party candidate claims 'no-one would lose sleep if we disappear'

Harry Boparai previously appeared on television questioning David Cameron during the EU referendum campaign. Photograph: ITV.

Watch Boris Johnson's shambolic reply when quizzed on Tories' 'factcheck' Twitter

Boris Johnson gave a shambolic reply when he was asked about the Conservative party being trusted after its press office rebranded its Twitter account to resemble an independent fact-checking service.

'Don't trust people who do that' - Web inventor slams Tories for misinformation campaign

The inventor of the World Wide Web, sir Tim Berners-Lee has criticised the Conservative party for spreading misinformation during the general election campaign. Photo: PA

Polling expert warns Remainers must unite behind Jeremy Corbyn to stop Boris Johnson

Polling expert John Curtice said pro-Remain voters must support Jeremy Corbyn in order to stop Boris Johnson's lead in the polls. Photos: PA

Surge in last-minute applications to register to vote ahead of Tuesday's deadline

Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Jo Siwnson, and Boris Johnson on a Question Time leaders special. Photograph: BBC.

Could Brexit Party Michelle Dewberry split the pro-Brexit vote?

Former apprentice star and Brexit party parliamentary candidate for Hull, Michelle Dewberry. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Rylan hits back at critics after he was unveiled as anchor for Channel 4's election night

Rylan Clark-Neal will host Channel 4's election night coverage. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

The Teesside town holding its own among musical rivals

Stockton's Sound it Out Records. Photo: Getty Images

The media is giving the Tories an easy ride

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire.

Labour could lose all but one seat in Scotland, poll suggests

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon takes pictures with supporters during a visit to Craig Boyd Hairdressing in Leven, Fife. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Could compulsory voting help to stabilise Britain?

Could UK politics learn something about strengthening the 'quiet centre' from Australia's compulsorary voting system? Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

DUP could support a Labour government in the event of a hung parliament, says Foster

Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP at party headquarters in east Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Don't panic: What The Hitchhiker's Guide... teaches us about the election

Martin Freeman, Yasiin Bey and Sam Rockwell in Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005) Photo: IMBD

Could Jo Swinson inadvertently become Brexit's midwife?

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson reacts as she exits the party's campaign 'Battle Bus' in north west London on November 6, 2019, during their general election campaign. - The splintered country is entering its third general election in four years in search of a solution to monumental crisis launched by voters' decision in 2016 to file for a divorce from the European Union after nearly 50 years. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Why the first televised debates disappeared amid controversy

From left, Desmond Banks (Liberal), Reginal Maulding (Conservative) and Geryy Reynolds (Labour) appear on the BBC's Hustongs before the 1959 general election. Photo: Contributed

A tactical vote is the only option for Remain

Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson, Caroline Lucas, Anna Soubry, Liz Saville-Roberts and Ian Blackford. Photograph: TNE/PA.

When a metaphor is a bit mundane

If you are on holiday in Greece you might recognise some words... But they do not always mean what you might think. Photo: Chris Ridley / Getty

Labour could receive boost as more than 200,000 under 35s register to vote in one day

After the highest number of people registering to vote in a single day, Labour has seen a surge in support as under-35s plan to turn up at the polls in great numbers. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn calls for 'red Christmas' with £1 billion pledge for youth and votes at 16

Jeremy Corbyn has offered students a vision for hope as he unveiled a youth manifesto pledging £1 billion investment and votes at 16. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

'I would be an honest broker' - Jeremy Corbyn defends decision to remain neutral in second referendum

Jeremy Corbyn has defended his decision to remain neutral in a second EU referendum, saying it is a sign of strength and maturity. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Tory minister admits party will still plan for no-deal Brexit despite pledges to implement deal

The Conservative Party will resume planning for a no-deal Brexit after the general election, a senior minister in the Treasury has said. Photograph: BBC.

Lib Dems criticise Jeremy Corbyn for 'acting like a referee at a football match' on Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

The Conservative Party campaign bus. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Why Jennifer Arcuri is outshining Boris Johnson

Jennfier Arcuri appears on ITV. Photograph: ITV.

Tory minister cornered over Islamophobia live on television

Dominic Raab is challenged by Andy McDonald on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Nicola Sturgeon envisages arrangements with Labour to stop Brexit and end austerity

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon during the BBC Question Time Leaders' Special. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA.

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for 'bum boys' and 'letterboxes' remarks

Boris Johnson answers questions on Question Time. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA.

Boris Johnson brands Russian interference report questions 'Bermuda Triangle' stuff

Boris Johnson on BBC Question Time. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA.

Jo Swinson given tough time over support for Tory policies during coalition years

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson during the BBC Question Time Leaders' Special. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire .

Jeremy Corbyn confirms he will take a 'neutral stance' in second referendum

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

Dominic Raab booed and laughed at by room of constituents as he explains Brexit plans

Dominic Raab answers questions on Brexit alongside his Labour and Lib Dem contender. Photograph: Peter Ashurst.

Most Read

Nicky Morgan laughed at as presenters slam 50,000 more nurses Tory manifesto ‘deceit’

Nicky Morgan was grilled over her government's claim to provide the NHS with 50,000 more nurses after it emerged the figure includes19,000 nurses already employed. Photo: ITV

Police force campaigner to remove ‘bollocks to Brexit’ sticker from car

The police officer initially wanted them to remove the 'bollocks to Brexit' stickers while pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M25, claims Peter Cook. Picture: Peter Cook

Tory hopeful caught ‘blatantly’ staging door-knock interview with friend in fake news scandal

A Conservative candidate has been caught on video setting up a fake interview with a friend who was made to appear as a genuine constituent. Photos: Mail Plus

Could Brexit Party Michelle Dewberry split the pro-Brexit vote?

Former apprentice star and Brexit party parliamentary candidate for Hull, Michelle Dewberry. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson will let you down, Tory politician tells voters

Keith Simpson appears on the BBC Sunday Politics East. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.