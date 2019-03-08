Gina Miller applies to challenge Boris Johnson's prorogation plan in the courts

PUBLISHED: 08:17 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 29 August 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Lead claimant Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court in Parliament Square ahead of the ruling on whether Parliament have the power to begin the Brexit process, on January 24, 2017 in London, England. The judgement will play an important role in how the Government proceeds with it's planned use of the EU's Article 50 exit clause. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Lead claimant Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court in Parliament Square ahead of the ruling on whether Parliament have the power to begin the Brexit process, on January 24, 2017 in London, England. The judgement will play an important role in how the Government proceeds with it's planned use of the EU's Article 50 exit clause. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

2017 Getty Images

Lawyers acting on behalf of Gina Miller have made an urgent application to the high court for a judical review of Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

"This is a brazen attempt, of truly historical magnitude, to prevent the executive being held accountable for its conduct before parliament," she warned as she made the application.

She said she had received legal correspondence from the government's own legal officers in the last fortnight that proroguing parliament would not be an "appropriate" measure, and believed Boris Johnson had misled the public.

In a statement she said: "It is, sadly, all too clear from today's announcements, that prorogation is a desperate reality, not a mere theoretical nicety. In view of this, I urge our courts to urgently hear my application for judicial review before 9 September 2019 - the earliest date that prorogation of parliament could come into effect."

You may also want to watch:

"We have all been comprehensively misled by the prime minister and his lawyers. A reply from the government legal department received late on 27 August stated: 'The proposed intention to bring legal proceedings in respect of events which have not occurred and may never do so is noted. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept that the approach taken in your letter is an appropriate one.'

"To put this in an official legal letter and send it out at the same time as you are drafting a press release confirming parliament's suspension the following morning illustrates just how manipulative and anti-democratic this prime minister and his government really are."

The hearing will come shortly after lawyers hope to stop the prorogation of parliament in a Scottish court, with MPs behind the challenge arguing that it is unconstitutional and illegal.

Jolyon Maugham QC, the anti-Brexit lawyer helping to push the case, wrote on Twitter: "We believe parliament can be unsuspended - and will be asking the Court of Session to do exactly that either tomorrow or on Friday."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

John Humphrys: The has-been of the radio world

John Humphrys on Radio 4's Today programme. Photograph: BBC.

Femi Oluwole: 'There shouldn't be any price that I wouldn't be willing to pay' to stop Brexit

Femi Oluwole of our Future Our Choice. Photograph: OFOC

One million sign petition against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

IN PICTURES: Protesters turn out to 'defend democracy' in emergency protests

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire.

Reports: Scottish Tory Ruth Davidson expected to quit as leader

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Only half of Leavers say it's acceptable to prorogue parliament, finds poll

MPs in the House of Commons for the result of the Meaningful Vote. Photograph: Mark Duffy/House of Commons.

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson in Twitter love-in amid prorogation uproar

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Sinn Féin will not review absentionist policy despite Boris Johnson's Brexit plans

Conor Murphy MLA, Sinn Fein leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill, Elisha McCallion MP and Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA.

Eleven medical unions warn against potentially 'fatal' effects of a no-deal Brexit

11 health unions have warned of potentially 'fatal' consequences of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Images

Petition against proroguing parliament smashes 100K target

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

What happens next? The key dates ahead of Brexit deadline day

A view Houses of Parliament (Palace of Westminster) and Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) in London. Photograph: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

How a boycott of The Sun helped make Liverpool a Remain city

Copies of

Home Office advert banned for 'misleading' applicants to EU Settlement Scheme

The Home Office has been told not to broadcast a 'misleading' radio advert about the EU Settlement Scheme again. Picture: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

The Brexit Party has launched a members' club - here's what you get for £100 a month

The Brexit Party has launched a club that costs £100 a month to join. Picture: Brexit Party

Caretaker PM plan on back burner as opposition parties agree tactics to stop no-deal Brexit

(left to right) Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Kier Starmer, shadow leader of the House of Commons Valerie Vaz, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Remainer grills Jeremy Corbyn in unexpected bank holiday encounter

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Banksy's iconic Brexit mural disappears from the side of a Dover building

A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: The stairway to heaven

Stage performance of Evita at Regents Park Theatre. Photograph: Marc Brenner.

BREX FACTOR: Crowning the Brexiteers of the Week

Ian Holloway, Andrew Doyle, Dick Braine and Lance Forman. Photograph: TNE.

Hammond demands prime minister apologises to former ministers over Yellowhammer leaks

Philip Hammond on ITV's Peston programme. Photograph: ITV.

How Karadzic is becoming the new hero of the global far-right

On March 20, 2019 Karadzic stood motionless and grim-faced in the dock as judges in The Hague said they had upheld his 2016 convictions for genocide in the Srebrenica massacre and war crimes in the 1990s. Picture: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

'The Home Office put our marriage on hold' - The ordeal of obtaining a UK spouse visa

James Harris and wife entered a Kafkaesque world when they applied for UK settlement, and the Home Office offices. Pictures: Contributed/Home Office.

CHARLIE CONNELLY: The Europhilia of Herman Melville

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) Peck, Gregory - Actor, USA - *05.04.1916-12.06.2003+ Scene from the movie 'Moby Dick'' Directed by: John Huston USA 1956 Vintage property of ullstein bild (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

People's Vote campaigners criticise 'embarrassing' and 'arrogant' prime minister at Edinburgh rally

People's Vote campaigners in Edinburgh. Photograph: People's Vote.

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on an edgy encounter

Will Self says that Paris is an inversion of London. Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

SOPHIA DEBOICK: The sounds of freedom in Iran

Iranian singer and actress Faegheh Atashin. Picture: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Don't hold your breath for a deal with the EU, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/PA

'We will send you back': Boris Johnson's warning to migrants attempting illegal channel crossing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglewsorth/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ally accused of 'cosying up' to Brazilian government as the Amazon burns

Conor Burns has been accused of 'cosying up' to Jair Bolsonaro's hard-right government as the Amazon rainforest burns. Picture: Hannah Kay/PA Archive/PA Images

Candide by Voltaire: The 18th century classic captures modern day life

Leonard Bernstein's Candide is staged at Toulouse's Capitole theatre in 2016. Picture: ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images

Tory MP optimistic about Boris Johnson getting a Brexit deal because of 'body language'

Tobias Ellwood has said he feels more optimistic about getting a Brexit deal because of

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Gear up for the next People's Vote march

The next People's Vote march will take place in October in London . Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

ALEXANDRA PHILLIPS: Job creation is key to fighting climate change

Extinction rebellion were part of 'climate spring' where environmental issues have taken centre stage. Picture: Gareth Morris.

Opposition leaders to meet Jeremy Corbyn in bid to block a no-deal Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A climate change expert travelled from the UK to China by train to avoid flying

Roger Tyers had 21 train connections from the UK to China. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: 'Kippergate' editor exposed

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson brandishes a kipper during the final Tory leadership hustings. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: Brexit strategy is no clearer as time ticks on

Michael White believes Boris Johnson may lose a vote of no confidence in September. Illustration: Michael Rowson

EU citizens' rights hang by a thread if Priti Patel ends freedom of movement overnight

Priti Patel has suggested that freedom of movement could end 'overnight' in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Dutch sign up in their thousands to wave goodbye to UK in Brexit beach party

A Dutch beach party to wave goodbye to the UK on October 31 has attracted massive attention on Facebook. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

‘The Home Office put our marriage on hold’ - The ordeal of obtaining a UK spouse visa

James Harris and wife entered a Kafkaesque world when they applied for UK settlement, and the Home Office offices. Pictures: Contributed/Home Office.

Petition against proroguing parliament smashes 100K target

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

Remainers to take part in ‘emergency protests’ to defend democracy

Protesters on College Green campaign against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Remainer grills Jeremy Corbyn in unexpected bank holiday encounter

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Wetherspoon’s boss could become peer as Boris Johnson plans to ‘flood’ Lords with Brexiteers

Tim Martin and Boris Johnson at a drinks reception during the EU referendum campaign. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy