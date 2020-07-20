Ex-Labour MP Gisela Stuart amongst Brexiteers to be rewarded with life peerage

Former Labour MP, Gisela Stuart who is among 30 new peers to be announced later this month, according to The Times. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

Ex-Labour MP and Vote Leave chair Gisela Stuart and former cricketer Sir Ian Botham are expected to be part of the Brexit supporters to receive a life peerage.

They are among 30 new peers to be announced later this month, according to The Times.

The list is said also to include four ex-Labour MPs - including Frank Field - who also supported Brexit in the 2016 referendum.

There will be peerages also for Ian Austin and John Woodcock, who backed Remain but who supported Johnson’s Brexit deal and urged Labour voters not to support Jeremy Corbyn, the paper said.

At the same time, it was reported that Johnson will seek to heal the divisions in the Conservative Party with peerages for Ken Clarke, Philip Hammond and Ed Vaizey.

All three had the Tory whip withdrawn after seeking to block his efforts to reach an agreement with Brussels.

Sir Ian - considered one of England’s greatest cricketers with 5,200 test runs and 383 wickets - publicly supported the Brexit campaign, appearing alongside Johnson before the referendum.

There was no immediate comment from Downing Street, nor from Botham.