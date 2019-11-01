Give your views on the big stories of the week

Tory activists campaign to 'get Brexit done'. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images. 2019 Getty Images

This week we're asking for your views on a general election.

In our poll of the week we want to know if it was the right time for a general election and if you know how you'll vote on December 12th.

Should the election allowed for votes at 16 and votes for EU citizens, do you support tactical voting, and should Labour be involved in the efforts?

Give us your views by using the poll on this web page.