'People died, we won't forgive you' - Man confronts Jo Swinson on austerity

Jo Swinson was stopped in the streets of Glasgow this morning by a young man who confronted her about her party's impact on austerity in the region. Photo: Twitter Archant

Jo Swinson was stopped in the streets of Glasgow this morning by a young man who confronted her about her party's impact on austerity in the region.

Seen Jo Swinson in Glasgow and my pal confronted her about austerity's impact here.



Glasgow wont forget what the Lib Dems did when they were in government!#JayTellsJo pic.twitter.com/AtunH8vxyA — Daniel McLaughlin (@Drusus2000) November 22, 2019

The young man called Jay Sutherland stops Swinson to tell her: "I just think it's unforgiveable what you've done to Glasgow. People have died. We have poverty because of what you have done in this area

"I know people who have suffered so much it breaks my heart.

"People have died from austerity - you know that? Because the Lib Dems enabled it."

A video of the confrontation has already racked up over 30,000 views on Twitter.

In the video Sutherland went on to explain that the Lib Dems did not do enough while supporting the Conservatives in government to prevent austerity, also adding they 'betrayed' students.

Swinson replies: "I'd encourage you to look at what our plans are, we're setting aside a lot more money to put into universal credit to make sure people get the help they need."

But for Sutherland: "It's just not good enough."

He says: "I live in Scotland and luckily get free education but the Lib Dems betrayed students in England. I don't think people will ever forgive you for that."

Swinson replied saying that she understands why Jay feels very strongly about that before Willie Rennie, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, tries to change the conversation by asking Jay what he thinks of Brexit.

"I just think the Lib Dems have not got any chance of stopping Brexit, but Labour has," he said.

When asked about his thoughts on the climate emergency Jay says "the Lib Dems support capitalism and capitalism is not a viable option."

Swinson then says she is a supporter of capitalism abut that Jay is entitled to his views on socialism, before Jay brings the conversation back to his original point, stating: "I think this is the area hit hardest by austerity in Scotland".

Replying to the tweet which got a lot of traction, Sutherland said: "Jo and Willie were both extremely patronising, sickening to see that they completely ignored austerity and moved on to a topic that suited them.

"Glasgow and the everyone affected by austerity will never forgive them."