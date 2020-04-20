Video

Piers Morgan claims Donald Trump is more focused on winning the election than tackling coronavirus

Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV. Archant

Piers Morgan has claimed that Donald Trump’s handling of daily press briefings was putting American lives at risk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The Good Morning Britain presenter told CNN that president Trump was more focused on winning re-election in November than working with establishment figures to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic.

He said: “I’ve been watching these daily briefings with mounting horror, frankly because this is not what the president should be doing.

“All that we require from the president in these moments - and from any world leader, frankly - is that they’ve got to be calm, they’ve got to show authority, honesty, be accurate and be entirely factual with the people and have an ability to show empathy.

“On almost every level Donald Trump is failing the American people.”

A Trump friend and supporter, Morgan said the president used daily press briefings as a “rally” to promote his achievements.

“It’s like what’s more important is winning the election in November,” he added. “It’s not, Donald Trump. What is more important now is saving American lives and I believe the complacency the American and British establishments have shown in the first few weeks of this crisis has been extremely damaging to both country’s ability to deal with the coronavirus.”

“But, it’s not too late for them to get a grip and actually make an attack on the virus their number one priority.”

The US now has the highest death toll in the world with 41,155 confirmed coronavirus mortalities.