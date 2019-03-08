Good Morning Britain deletes tweet applauding Geoffrey Boycott's Brexit views

In a video applauded by Good Morning Britain's social media account, Geoffrey Boycott advicated a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Twitter Twitter

A tweet in which Good Morning Britain (GMB) applauded Geoffrey Boycott for advocating a no-deal Brexit was deleted by the broadcaster after it sparked complaints about the broadcaster's impartiality.

In a tweet that now appears to have been deleted, Good Morning Britain applauded Geoffrey Boycott for advocating a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Twitter In a tweet that now appears to have been deleted, Good Morning Britain applauded Geoffrey Boycott for advocating a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Twitter

The former cricketer and Brexit enthusiast was given a one-minute spot on GMB's sports segment to opine on Brexit, in which he said: "We fought two world wars and we came out on top. Why? Because of the spirit and determination of the British people. That's what the British people do. That water around our island has saves us from all kinds of things throughout history. We're a strong people."

He said that we'll survive because of the trade deals that countries are "queueing up" to do with us.

Presenter Piers Morgan said: "That's one of the greatest mission statements I've heard since the the era of Churchill."

Morgan is known for arguing that a second referendum would be undemocratic.

If Geoffrey Boycott wants to come out with this stuff then so be it. It's a view. But the fact you lot don't seem to think it's your role to challenge it, rather than lionise and applaud it, is just beyond all levels of woeful. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 24, 2019

The clip was shared by GMB's official social media account in a tweet, quoting Boycott and adding: "Can we just give Geoffrey Boycott the keys to Number 10, please?", accompanied by the clapping-hands emoji.

The GMB commentary has sparked Twitter complaints about broadcasters' impartiality, and the tweet now appears to have been deleted.

Ofcom's impartiality rules allow for personal opinions on major political matters, such as Boycott's, but states that the broadcaster itself must preserve "due impartiality on matters of political or industrial controversy and matters relating to current public policy".

However, a spokesperson told the New European that Ofcom does not have any remit over social media platforms.

The ombudsman offered no comment on the GMB tweet.

In response to the GMB tweet, political sketch writer Tom Peck tweeted: "If Geoffrey Boycott wants to come out with this stuff then so be it. It's a view. But the fact you lot don't seem to think it's your role to challenge it, rather than lionise and applaud it, is just beyond all levels of woeful."

