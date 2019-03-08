Video

'No politician has a desire to make life better' - Lorraine Kelly on 'toxic' Brexit situation

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly has hit out at Britain's politicians chasing Brexit, arguing that no MP appears to have 'a genuine desire to make life better'.

In an interview with The Times, the ITV breakfast television presenter shared her views on politics today, branding the situation "toxic".

She explained: "It's completely mad. It's toxic. How did we get here? Where is everybody?

"Where are the leaders, the great orators? Where are the people that went into politics to make a change?"

The broadcaster claimed that politicians "don't have a desire to make life better".

"It doesn't matter what side of the fence they are on.

"I'm talking about people who just have a genuine desire to make life better.

"Where are they? I don't see them. And it's horrific."

But Kelly refused to be drawn into giving a perspective on Brexit or Scottish independence.

She said: "I just can't. It's not worth it".

But in a recent interview with Loose Women she said that what particularly riles her up is "bigots".

"I get really angry with bigots. I get so angry with bigots and I don't understand - particularly at the moment I get very, very angry."

She added: "I can't understudy how much my country has changed and not for the better."

Earlier this year Kelly became an unlikely political commentator when she waded into the Conservative leadership race by snubbing Esther McVey on live television.

In a follow-up discussion on-air she said she "strongly disagrees" with her stance on key issues like LGBT rights.